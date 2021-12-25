10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 25, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday dismissed reports that members of the National Assembly have started collecting signatures to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read more

2. Reps Minority Caucus decries poor living conditions in Nigeria under Buhari

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Friday decried the inability of Nigerians to afford the basic necessities of life since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015. Read more

3. Lawan, Gbajabiamila meet Buhari, electoral bill possibly on agenda

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

4. Why Imo Assembly suspended three lawmakers – Speaker

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has rexplained why three members of the House were suspended. Read more

5. Buhari holds emergency security council meeting, swears-in new minister

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held an emergency security council meeting with heads of security arms and agencies in the country. Read more

6. Investors pocket N16.89bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from consecutive losses

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two consecutive losses following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.07 percent on Friday. Read more

7. More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Limited, has declared force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil after the obstruction of a tanker path by a malfunctioning barge. Read more

8. Lagos declares free bus services for Christmas, New Year

The Lagos State government has declared free services on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme for people of the state during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Read more

9. Nigeria dismisses reports of possible attack on capital

The Federal Government on Friday described as unfounded reports on the possible attack in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Read more

10. Ighalo could join Newcastle United in January -Report

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo is one of a number of strikers Newcastle United are looking at ahead of the January transfer window according to reports. Read more

