10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, February 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Saturday morning, February 1, 2020

1. Supreme Court’s ruling on Imo election irreversible, Uzodinma tells PDP

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Friday the Supreme Court would not reverse the ruling that declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election in the state. The apex court had on January 14 sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor and declared Uzodinma as his replacement. The court said it arrived at the decision after adding votes scored by Uzodinma in 388 polling units, which showed that he won the race. Read more

2. IHEDIOHA: Secondus, Abaribe, others beg US, UK to come save Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Friday led the party’s protest to the United States (US) embassy and the United Kingdom (UK) High Commission in Abuja. The visit was in furtherance of the party’s protest over the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that sacked its member, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo State. A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the new governor of Imo State. Read more

3. Adoke fails to meet bail conditions, still in EFCC custody

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), is still in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, 24 hours after he was granted bail by the court.The Acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, told journalists the ex-minister was still being held in the Commission’s custody because he has not fulfilled his bail conditions. “He has yet to fulfill his bail conditions as we speak, hence he is still in our custody,” Orilade said on Friday. Read more

4. CORONAVIRUS: WHO lists Nigeria, South Africa, 11 others as high-risk African nations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday listed Nigeria and 12 other nations as high-risk African countries for the coronavirus. The 12 other countries are – Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. The United Nations agency said in a statement the 13 nations have direct links or a high volume of travel to China. Read more

5. Buhari must deploy fresh hands to tackle insecurity – Yakassi

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakassi, on Friday implored President Muhammadu to sack his service chiefs and replace them with competent hands. He told journalists in a chat that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot convince Nigerians that the present service chiefs were the only qualified military officers to handle the nation’s security threat. According to him, the present service chiefs had tried their best and deserve a deserved rest leaving the nation with no solution to the troubling security situation in the land. Read more

6. I wouldn’t mind continuation of APC crisis if…. —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has declared that he would not mind the continuation of the ongoing crisis rocking the party if it would amount to electoral victories for the party in future elections. Speaking on Friday while hosting Kano State chapter of the party led by the state Governor, Umar Ganduje in Abuja, Oshiomhole said that the crisis within the party has not stopped its victories in some elections recently conducted. Read more

7. Sack security chiefs now, NUJ tells Buhari’s govt

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has added its voice to the growing calls for the sacking of Service Chiefs who they say, have overstayed their time serving the country in the face of increased insecurity. The call was made by the Cross River State chapter of the union which stated in a communique that the sacking of the Security Chiefs would improve the security situation in the country. In the communiqué issued on Friday which was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Comrade Victor Udu and Comrade Oka Ibor respectively, the NUJ lamented the worsening security condition in the country. Read more

8. Asset recovery regulation not designed to remove your statutory powers, Malami tells EFCC, ICPC

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has assured all the agencies involved in the recovery of Nigeria’s looted funds that the regulation put in place by the Federal Government was not aimed at taking away their statutory powers. The anti-graft agencies involved in the recovery of the country looted assets stashed abroad are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC). Read more

9. How I helped Suswam to convert N3.1bn to dollar – EFCC witness

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Umar, on Friday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how he helped a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, to convert a total sum of N3.1billion to dollar and delivered the equivalent sum of $15.8million cash to the ex-governor about six years ago. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-governor alongside his Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, on charges of money laundering. The Commission accused the duo of diverting a total sum of N3,111,008,018.51 belonging to Benue State to their personal use. Read more

10. Cybercrime: 44 EFCC officers get FBI certificate of appreciation

At least 44 officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have received certificates for their contributions to the fight against cybercrime. The certificate was awarded by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A statement issued by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said the officers participated in a joint field operation with the FBI tagged “Operation Rewired.” Read more

