10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 20, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Jakande rejected calls to vie for Nigeria’s presidency – Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Friday the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, rejected calls by some groups to contest for the country’s presidency. Read more
2. Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Friday claimed that Nigerians of Yoruba and Igbo extraction are the real beneficiaries of banditry in the country. Read more
3. Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chukwuma Soludo, has entered the fray for the Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for November 6. Read more
4. Gov Bello confirms negotiation for release of abducted Kagara students
The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday confirmed the negotiation between the state government and bandits over the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara. Read more
5. Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Friday the Nigerian government has officially declared war on Igboland with the military operation in the forests of Orlu local government area of Imo State. Read more
6. Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has begun on a four-day visit to some member countries of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) to discuss crude oil production cut. Read more
7. NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the Federal Government to take tough but necessary policy choices, to be able to improve on its revenue and reduce its dependence on foreign and local loans to fund the budget deficit. Read more
8. Fidelity Bank secures N41.2bn loan, as unsecured bond is fully subscribed
Fidelity Bank is set to acquire a debt of N41.2 billion as its unsecured subordinated bond received 100% subscription. Read more
9. Nigeria’s stock market completes bearish run as Stanbic IBTC tops losers’ chart
Investors confidence in the Nigerian stock market remain low as the bourse continued its bearish run with the equity capitalization standing at N21.025 trillion at the end of trading on Friday. Read more
10. D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. Read more
28-year-old lady stabs boyfriend to death over N1,500 in Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Ebiere Ezekiel, for allegedly stabbing to death her 21-year-old boyfriend identified as Godgift Aboh, during an argument over her missing N1,500.
The incident happened on Thursday at the Obele area of Yenagoa local government area of the state.
Ezekiel, a hairdresser, had reportedly dated the deceased for over a year, but according to neigbours, the relationship was fractious as they always fought each other.
On the day she stabbed Aboh to death, she had accused him of stealing her money, something he denied vehemently and in the heat of his anger, he had allegedly slapped Ezekiel who got angry and grabbed a knife with which she stabbed him to death.
READ ALSO: Delta man stabs brother settling marital disputes to death, flees
The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, who paraded Ezekiel alongside other which included suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, oil pipeline vandals and murderers, at the State Police Command in Yenogoa, said she had confessed to the crime, saying that she stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach during the argument because he slapped her.
“The suspect has confessed to stabbing the deceased boyfriend in the stomach out of anger because he slapped her during an argument. She will be charged to court after we conclude our investigation for murder and manslaughter,” CP Olkoli said.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 877 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 150,246. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains. Read more
3. ‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court
Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015. Read more
4. Bill on medical tourism scales second reading in Senate
The bill seeking to check revenue leakages from medical tourism scaled second reading in the Senate on Thursday. Read more
5. KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state. Read more
6. Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
The Nigerian government, through its National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced that it had approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in its bid to contain and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
7. IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria. Read more
8. CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators. Read more
9. Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent. Read more
10. EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash. Read more
Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged to contribute part of the Excess Crude Account in support of the purchase of additional hardware for security forces to combat insecurity, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed.
Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, and governor of Ekiti State, made this declaration during a media briefing at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, February 18, in the wake of an emergency meeting of the forum.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting amongst the governors which started at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday, lasted till the early hours of Thursday.
Fayemi said, “On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account, the Natural Resource Development Fund, and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.
READ ALSO: Governors meet on COVID-19 Wednesday
“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.”
Furthermore, Fayemi stated that the governors discussed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
According to the NGF, the protection of lives and properties is of utmost importance while expressing sympathies over lives lost during the Shasha Market crisis.
“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.
“The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Oyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.
“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other colouration. “
