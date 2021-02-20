10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Jakande rejected calls to vie for Nigeria’s presidency – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Friday the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, rejected calls by some groups to contest for the country’s presidency. Read more

2. Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Friday claimed that Nigerians of Yoruba and Igbo extraction are the real beneficiaries of banditry in the country. Read more

3. Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chukwuma Soludo, has entered the fray for the Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for November 6. Read more

4. Gov Bello confirms negotiation for release of abducted Kagara students

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday confirmed the negotiation between the state government and bandits over the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara. Read more

5. Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Friday the Nigerian government has officially declared war on Igboland with the military operation in the forests of Orlu local government area of Imo State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021

6. Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has begun on a four-day visit to some member countries of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) to discuss crude oil production cut. Read more

7. NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the Federal Government to take tough but necessary policy choices, to be able to improve on its revenue and reduce its dependence on foreign and local loans to fund the budget deficit. Read more

8. Fidelity Bank secures N41.2bn loan, as unsecured bond is fully subscribed

Fidelity Bank is set to acquire a debt of N41.2 billion as its unsecured subordinated bond received 100% subscription. Read more

9. Nigeria’s stock market completes bearish run as Stanbic IBTC tops losers’ chart

Investors confidence in the Nigerian stock market remain low as the bourse continued its bearish run with the equity capitalization standing at N21.025 trillion at the end of trading on Friday. Read more

10. D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions