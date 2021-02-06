10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,624 fresh COVID-19 cases Read more

2. WTO: US declares support for Okonjo-Iweala

The United States government on Friday declared its “strong support” for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Read more

3. Nnamani urges APC to consider South-East for presidency in 2023

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, on Friday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the South-East for the presidency in 2023. Read more

4. Court approves appointment of liquidator for P&ID

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday approved the appointment of a Federal Government’s liquidator for Process and Industrial Developments (Nigeria) Limited. Read more

5. INEC explains need for new polling units, says they are not constituency projects

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the establishment of new polling units in the country will not be treated as constituency projects. Read more

6. CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly banned the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, three months after the country became the second largest market in the world for bitcoin transactions. Read more

7. 26 Nigerian states record zero foreign investment in 2020

Twenty six states in Nigeria including Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, and 10 other states governments failed to attract investments in 2020, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. Read more

8. Capital Importation drops by 59.64% in 2020

The volume of capital imported into Nigeria in 2020 dropped by 59.65 percent in 2020 dropping from $23.99 billion in 2019 to $9.68 billion in 2020. Read more

9. 62.6% electricity consumers in Nigeria on estimated billing –NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said on Friday 62.63 percent of electricity consumers in the country were on estimated billing as of September 2020. Read more

10. Onana blames ‘human mistake’ after getting one-year ban for doping violation

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana has explained how he found himself involved in doping scandal after being handed a one-year ban for violation. Read more

