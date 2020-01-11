10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, January 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning, January 11, 2020.

1. Nigerian youths beg Buhari to involve them in his govt

Nigerian youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to get them more involved in his government. The youth leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the six geo-political zones of the country made this demand when they visited Buhari in Abuja. They were led by the National Youth Leader of the APC, Comrade Sadiq Shuaibu Abubakar. During the visit, Abubakar congratulated the president for winning the presidential elections in 2019 and assured him that the youths would continue to support his policies and vision of greatness for the country. Read more

2. We didn’t arraign Atiku over alleged N75.3bn fraud —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday dismissed a report that it has filed corruption charges in court against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over alleged N75.3 billion fraud. The Commission said in a statement issued by its acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, that the report was fake and put together by elements with ulterior motives. Read more

3. Buhari Presidency has confirmed APC is dead, can’t perform its role, PDP says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said that for the Presidency to now speak for the APC was a proof that the ruling party had become comatose. The PDP stated this in response to the Presidency’s attack on the opposition party. In a recent statement, PDP had told Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for the violence and killings in Nigeria. Responding, the Presidency, in a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu attacked the PDP for making such a comment. Read more

4. FG advises Kukah on how to behave as a clergy

The Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Kukah has been admonished to use his “high ecclisiastical office to work for the charming harmony of Nigeria.” The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the advice in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, warning him against indulging in “actions that are capable of dividing the country along religious lines”. The minister was reacting to a statement credited to Kukah, where he compared the Federal Government with Boko Haram. Read more

5. Extortion allegation a total falsehood packaged in phantom anti-graft façade – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, on Thursday described the extortion allegation leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a blatant falsehood and politically motivated scheme to silence him. The EFCC operatives arrested Sani on December 31, 2019 over complaints by the chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, from whom he allegedly collected $24,000. Read more

6. Group urges Buhari to bequeath legacy of credible election to Nigeria

An election observer group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to leave a legacy of credible election for the country. The President had on Wednesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police to engender a credible electoral process in the country. The Centre challenged President Buhari to match his directive to INEC and security agents with action and show truly, that his talk would make the difference in future elections, starting with the Edo State governorship election slated for later this year. Read more

7. Immigration Service to investigate allegation of bribery at border checkpoints

Allegations by an online newspaper that Nigeria Immigration officers are compromising by allowing illegal migrants into the country after collecting bribes, is to be investigated by the service. In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Mr. Sunday James, who denied that the personnel of the service are involved in bribe-taking at the borders, said that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had given the assurance that the alleged acts would be investigated. The online media had alleged that “with just N200 bribe per immigration checkpoint, illegal Migrants were infiltrating Nigeria through Sokoto”, alleging that NIS officials at patrol checkpoints on various Nigerian highways have indirectly ‘legalised’ illegal migration with their cash-for-pass attitudes. Read more

8. Mass Communication was unbundled not scrapped —NUC

The NUC (National Universities Commission) has unbundled seven more degree programmes under Mass Communication and has instructed that the new development took effect from the 2020/2021 academic session across all higher institutions. NUC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibrahim Yakassai in a chat with journalists on Thursday said that all Faculties, Schools and Colleges of Communication & Media Studies are mandated to offer these seven new programmes: Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies. Read more

9. NAF special forces repel bandits ambush in Kaduna, many killed

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have reportedly repelled an ambush by bandits in Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Thursday, killing many of them in the process. A statement on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the troops of the 271 NAF’s detachment fought off the bandits, but regrettably lost one of its men, Aircraftman Muktar Ibrahim. Read more

10. Once again, APC ruled out from election, this time in Niger State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will not participate in the rerun election for Agwara state constituency in Niger State. This was revealed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Samuel Egwu, who spoke on the issue with newsmen on Thursday in Minna during a general stakeholders’ meeting held at INEC office. Read more

