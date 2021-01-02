10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 2, 2021

1. Insecurity thwarting Nigeria’s economic growth – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday insecurity is thwarting Nigeria's growth.

2. 1,074 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 88,587. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,074 fresh COVID-19 cases.

3. APC to begin membership registration January 25

The All Progress Congress (APC) will commence the registration of new members on January 25.

4. NLC threatens strike, protests in states yet to implement minimum wage

States yet to implement the new national minimum wage and those owing workers salaries have been threatened with strike actions and protests in the New Year by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

5. Buhari’s new year address empty, directionless – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday evening described President Muhammadu Buhari's New Year address as empty and directionless.

6. Nigerian govt relaxes directive on SIM cards, but…

The Federal Government has lifted the suspension placed on the replacement of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, after agitations by Nigerians.

7. Jonathan charges Nigerians to maintain hope, strive for honour in 2021

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday urged Nigerians to maintain the hope and strive for greater honour and glory despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity.

8. Amotekun takes off in Ogun January, residents to get identification cards

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced that the Southwest Security Network, popularly called Amotekun would begin operations in the state later in January.

9. EPL: Man Utd beat Villa to move level with Liverpool; Everton lose to West Ham

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at the Old Trafford on New Year's Day to move level on points with Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

10. Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to Napoli from Nigeria