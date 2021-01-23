10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 23, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Supreme Court rejects Abacha family’s move to access ex-dictator’s accounts in Switzerland, UK

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an application filed by the family of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to have access to his bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Island of Jersey, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. Read more

2. Nigeria’s active telephone subscribers hit 208m

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed that the number of active telephone subscribers has hit the 208 million mark across the country. Read more

3. We have made progress with out-of-school children –FG

The Federal Government has said that the number of out-of-school children in the country reduced from 10.1 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020. Read more

4. FG begins NIN enrollment for diplomats

The Federal Government has commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment for foreign diplomats in Nigeria. Read more

5. Nigeria in critical situation with rising COVID-19 cases – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday expressed concern at the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, saying the country was in a critical situation. Read more

6. Stocks investors lose N81.59bn in one week

Stock investors in Nigeria lost about N81.59billion in the third trading week following increased activities of profit takers. Read more

7. Nigerian govt concessions Abuja-Kaduna train e-ticket for N900m

The Federal Government on Thursday announced the concessioning of the e-ticketing service of the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor to SecureID for 10 years at the cost of N900 million. Read more

8. Discos get N14.35bn loan from CBN for 263,860 Meters

The Federal Government said on Thursday it had approved and disbursed the sum of N14.35 billion to the Distribution Companies of Nigeria (DisCos) to procure at least 263,860 meters for electricity customers. Read more

9. NSE: Investors lose N25.41bn as market returns negative

Nigeria’s stock market returned negative on Thursday, January 21, as the All Share Index depreciated by -0.12% to close at 41,099.15 basis points as against +0.23% appreciation recorded previously. Read more

10. Napoli confirm Osimhen’s recovery from COVID-19

Serie A club, Napoli have confirmed that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has recovered from COVID-19 and would resume training this weekend. Read more

