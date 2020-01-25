10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, January 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. Nigeria will definitely overcome insurgency, other challenges, Buhari tells EU official

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the country would overcome the insurgency and other challenges in the North-East no matter how long they lasted. He stated this while receiving the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, at the State House, Abuja. Read more

2. Ganduje’s administration built on lies, deceits, Kwankwaso replies Kano governor as feud deepens

A former Kano State governor, Rabiú Musa Kwankwaso, said on Friday that his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his associates would regret their alleged rigging of the 2019 governorship election and wrongdoings at the end of their tenure.

The former governor said in a radio programme aired by multiple radio stations in the state that the Ganduje administration is established on lies and deceits. He said the governor would definitely regret his actions. Read more

3. Sanusi cautions North against polygamy, says it’s cause of poverty

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, on Thursday called on Northerners to shun polygamy, saying it is the cause of the pervading poverty in the region.

The Emir, who spoke in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital at the first Convocation of the Federal University Gusau, also warned that except the people of the North change their culture, they will continue in perpetual poverty and backwardness. According to Sanusi, the culture of marrying more than one wife by those incapable of fairly taking care of one and having more children was the main reason the northern region would continue to remain backward and in abject poverty. Read more

4. P&ID: British court sets timeline for hearing of Nigeria’s bid to quash judgement

A United Kingdom High Court on Friday set a timeline of a suit filed by the Nigerian government to challenge the award of $9.6billion to Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) over a failed gas supply and processing contract.

The government had insisted that the contract was based on an illegal and fraudulent agreement and applied to the British court to quash the ruling. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Jibrilu Gwandu, in Abuja that the federal government appeared before the British court on Friday for a scheduled Case Management Conference (CMC) on the matter. Read more

5. SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS: Police to rejig security arrangements in Abia, Bauchi, 9 others

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday ordered new security arrangements in 11 states where supplementary elections would take place on Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct supplementary elections in at least 28 Federal and State constituencies in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto States. The exercise covers one senatorial district, 12 House of Representatives and 15 state Assemblies. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, January 24, 2020

6. Court dismisses Oshiomhole’s preliminary objection in Ortom’s defamation suit

A Makurdi High Court on Friday dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the party in the N10 Billion defamation suit filed against them by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for lack of merit.

In the preliminary objection filed by their counsel, Mr. Damian Dodo, on November 6, 2019, the defendants had contended that they reside in Abuja and the press conference which led to the suit was also held in Abuja. They argued that the court lacks the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the suit as it ought to have been instituted at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. Read more

7. SOKOTO: Gov Tambuwal tasks PDP supporters ahead of Saturday rerun election

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has called on supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the electorate to shun violence and exhibit a high sense of maturity during Saturday’s rerun election in the state. Governor Tambuwal made the appeal in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, during the final campaign of PDP ahead of the election in Sokoto. Read more

8. CAN declares national fast to end killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a 3-day national fast for all churches in Nigeria and all christians both home and abroad. Chairman and leader of the CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said in a statement on Friday, that the fasting exercise was to end the growing concerns of brutal killings of innocent Nigerians. Read more

9. NLC confirms payment of minimum wage has commenced in Borno

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has confirmed that workers in Borno State have mostly received their salaries for January 2020 which reflected the new minimum wage as ordered by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Chairman of the NLC in Borno State, Comrade Bulama Abiso, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday, said that organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare part of his priority. Abiso in the statement said; “Borno state government under the able leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has commenced implementation of a new minimum wage of 30,000 for workers and its consequential adjustments. Read more

10. YAHOO YAHOO: Court sentences first class undergraduate student to 13 years in jail

The Federal High Court 1, Akure, has sent Fisayo Adetoro, a final year Business Administration student of a private university in Ondo State to 13 years imprisonment. The court presided over by Justice Folashade Olubanjo convicted Adetoro, said to be a fraudster, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo boy, of impersonation, forgery and money laundering, and sentenced him to a total of 13 years in prison with N1 million option of fine. Adetoro, who was said to be a first class student on 4.5 cumulative grade point aggregate (CGPA), was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office on a six-count charge, to which he pleaded not guilty to all. Read more

