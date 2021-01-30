10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,114 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 128,674. Deaths, recoveries

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Sultan, Miyetti Allah meet to address herdsmen challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on the challenges confronting herdsmen in the country. Read more

3. Electoral Act amendment will pave way for electronic transmission of election results – Ekweremadu

The Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Friday the amendment of the Electoral Act would pave the way for electronic transmission of election results in the country. Read more

4. Chibok girls reportedly escape from Boko Haram

An unspecified number of girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok, Borno State, about seven years ago have reportedly escaped from the group’s captivity. Read more

5. Again, Buhari goes to Daura on four-day visit

Exactly 49 days after his last visit to Daura, Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for his hometown on a four-day official visit. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 29, 2021

6. Nigerians consumed 40.8m litres of petrol daily in October 2020

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, through its subsidiary, the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, has disclosed that Nigerians consumed 1.22 billion litres of petrol in October 2020, which came to about 40.8 million litres every day. Read more

7. Stock investors record N1tr gains

Nigerian stocks investors started the year on a very strong note after recording N1 trillion gains in four weeks of trading which closed on Friday. Read more

8. Court orders Shell to pay farmers compensation for oil spills

A Dutch court on Friday ordered oil giant Shell to pay compensation in a case brought by four Nigerian farmers who alleged widespread pollution in their villages Goi, Oruma, and Ikot Ada Udo. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to reintroduce toll gates, as 12 highways set for concession

The Nigerian government is set to reintroduce toll gates on Nigerian roads as 12 highways have been earmarked for concession to private companies. Read more

10. Onyekuru celebrates ‘return to scoring’ after netting brace in third Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has expressed excitement over what he termed a return to scoring after he scored twice in his third Galatasaray debut. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions