10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 8, 2022
These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. APC move to reconcile Abiodun, Amosun ends in stalemate
The move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, ended in a stalemate on Friday. Read More
2. Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention
Five aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Federal Court, Abuja, to stop the party from going ahead with its planned national convention. Read More
3. APC to announce date for national convention Sunday – Lalong
President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors will meet on Sunday to decide the exact date for the party’s national convention. Read More
4. Ayade rejects APC demand for workers’ sack in Cross River
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Friday ruled out sack of any staff in the state. Read More
5. Ohanaeze faction accuses northern elders of scheming against Kanu’s release
A faction of the Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze has accused the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum of scheming against the release of Nnamdi Kanu by influencing President Muhammadu Buhari. Read More
6. Adesina makes comparison between Buhari, Abacha
Mr Femi Adesina, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has extolled the virtues of his principal in comparison to the late dictator, Sani Abacha. Read More
7. Bauchi govt sues Dogara, 28 others over crisis in communities
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and 28 persons have been dragged to a Bauchi State High Court by the state government over the killing and destruction of properties following a botched celebration in the Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas of the state. Read More
8. Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni’s death natural – Police
The Lagos State police command said on Friday the 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni, died a natural death. Read More
9. NGX: Investments up by 0.55% as shareholders gain N130.7bn
Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N130.7 billion following the rise in total investment by 0.55 percent on Friday. Read More
10. All 52 AFCON matches to have VAR in use
All the 52 matches at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will have the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in use. Read More
