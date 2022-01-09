News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 9, 2022
These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. Religion, ethnicity cannot break up Nigeria – Osinbajo
The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday Nigeria would not disintegrate despite its current challenges. Read More
2. Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday Nigeria needed a divine intervention to end the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country. Read More
3. No decision yet on zoning of 2023 presidential ticket – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared on Saturday no decision has been made by leaders and other stakeholders on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket. Read More
4. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of harassing Father Mbaka for speaking truth to power
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to stop harassing and intimidating outspoken Catholic priest and founder of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, (AMEN) Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, for his audacity in speaking the truth to power. Read More
5. Ortom an unreliable leader who hates Fulani with passion —Miyetti Allah
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has reacted to a request by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the association a terrorist organisation. Read More
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 8, 2022
6. Political solution to Kanu’s case still achievable – Ekweremadu
The Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Saturday the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly would continue to pursue a political solution to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Read More
7. Lagos threatens to shut down schools for failing to reopen January 4
The Lagos State government on Saturday threatened to shut down schools that failed to reopen for academic works on January 4. Read More
8. ZAMFARA: Nigerian govt fiercely determined to destroy bandits – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed sadness at the killing of villagers by bandits in Zamfara State. Read More
9. Nigeria’s external reserves drop by $21.8m in six days as CBN moves to meet forex demands
Nigerian external reserves dropped to $40.49billion following the withdrawal of $21.8million from the reserves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier in the week. Read More
10. SportsBusiness: Why CAF has resolved to raise AFCON prize money by $1.85million
We are barely 24hours away from the kickoff of the long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February, 2022. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...