10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 575 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 31,323; death toll now 709

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 575 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Magu’s arrest, suspension has vindicated 8th Senate —Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said on Friday the current travails of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, had vindicated members of the 8th Senate who refused to confirm him as substantive chairman of the commission. Read more

3. Nigeria’s debt hits N28.63 trillion —NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday the total public debt portfolio of the Federal and State governments stood at N28.63 trillion as at March 31. Read more

4. MAGU: EFCC in alleged cover-up as unknown persons burgle NFIU office, destroy computers

Some unknown persons on Friday morning broke into the new office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and destroyed computers containing certain vital and sensitive documents that could help in the ongoing investigation of the commission’s suspended chairman, Ibrahim Magu, THISDAY reports. Read more

5. Real Madrid two wins away from La Liga title after beating Alaves

Real Madrid defeated Alaves 2-0 at the Bernabeu in a La Liga encounter on Friday night as they move within two wins of the title. Read more

6. If you don’t allow WAEC exams, Nigerians will cross into other countries to write it, Atiku tells FG

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Friday the Federal Government’s decision to cancel the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in Nigeria this year was not in the nation’s best interest. Read more

7. NSE: Livestock, Int’l Breweries, Vitafoam lead gainers as market rallies

The Nigerian bourse made a return to winning ways on Friday as buy pressure in stocks like MTNN, Vitafoam and International Breweries improved market value by N15.543 billion. Read more

8. Immigration stops 58 Britain-bound doctors at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said on Friday its operatives stopped 58 doctors from travelling to the United Kingdom for a training programme. Read more

9. Nigerian govt proposes N11.86trn budget for 2021

The Federal Government on Friday proposed a total expenditure of N11.86 trillion for the 2021 budget. Read more

10. African nations must work together to tackle security threats —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged African countries to work together in order to tackle security challenges on the continent. Read more

