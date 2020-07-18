10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 35,454; death toll now 772

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 600 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Akpabio threatens to sue ex-NDDC chief for alleged character defamation

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday threatened to take legal action against the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi, Nunieh, for alleged character defamation. Read more

3. Yobe discharges 51 COVID-19 cases

Yobe State government on Friday confirmed the discharge of 51 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres. Read more

4. Ex-NDDC chief brands commission’s forensic audit a fluke, says exercise packaged to deceive Nigerians

The embattled former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh, on Friday, described the forensic audit of the commission as a fluke. Read more

5. NSE: Nigerian Breweries, GTB, Dangote Sugar lead losers as market reverses previous gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended Friday’s trade on a negative note amidst, with sell pressure on bellwether stocks like Nigerian Breweries and GTB while Dangote Sugar drove the reversal of Thursday’s gain, setting in motion a 0.08% loss this week. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 17

6. Court orders EFCC to remove Gov Emmanuel’s name from alleged money laundering trial

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove the name of the Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, from the alleged money laundering trial involving the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN). Read more

7. Ekiti govt suspends reopening of worship centres

The Ekiti State government on Friday suspended the reopening of worship centres in the state till August 14. Read more

8. Police arrests ex-personal assistant over alleged murder of Gokada founder in US

Police officers in New York, United States, had arrested a 21-year-old former personal assistant to the founder of Gokada, Fahim Saleh, in connection with his murder. Read more

9. Uzoho joins APOEL in Cyprus, signs three-year contract

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has made a permanent move to Cyprus where he linked up with APOEL on a three-year contract. Read more

10. NDDC officials paid students’ research funds to personal accounts, group tells Reps panel

A researcher, Kola Johnson, on Thursday told the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) how top officials of the commission allegedly paid students’ research funds into their personal accounts. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions