10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 24, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Judge handling impeachment trial of Zamfara Dep Gov withdraws from case
The judge handling a suit seeking to impeach the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has withdrawn from the case. Read more
2. Voters with temporary cards to vote in Lagos local council election – LASIEC
The Chairman of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips, said on Friday voters with Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) would be allowed to vote in the state’s local council election. Read more
3. Igboho’s lawyers say Nigerian govt yet to state charges against Igboho
Lawyers of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Igboho, who is currently being detained in the Benin Republic, have revealed that the Nigerian government was yet to come up with charges that could lead to Igboho’s extradition. Read more
4. Court dismisses 11 parties’ bid to stop Lagos local council election
Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday an application filed by 11 political parties to stop the local council election in the state. Read more
5. Market indices up by 0.21% as Fidelity Bank leads trading in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading ended in the Nigerian stock market on Friday with investors gaining over N40 billion. Read more
6. Nigerian govt to build three new correctional centres
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Friday the Federal Government would construct three new correctional centres with 3,000 capacity in the country. Read more
7. China donates 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria
The Chinese government has donated 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.The country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, presented the vaccine to the Nigerian government on Friday in Abuja.Read more
8. ‘I don’t want your bribes,’ Buhari tells contractors
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told contractors and businessmen in the country to stop presenting monetary gifts to him or other government officials for securing contracts and other lucrative deals from his administration. Read more
9. Pirates jailed 12 years each for hijacking Chinese vessel
Justice Adekunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, sentenced 10 pirates to 12 years’ imprisonment each for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel. Read more
10. PHOTOS: Glamour, splendour as athletes parade at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremonies featuring so much glamour during the parade of athletes. Read more
