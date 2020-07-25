10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 591 new cases of COVID-19 as its total rises to 39,539; deaths now 845

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 591 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. AROTILE: NAF hands over suspect, vehicle to police

24 hours after she was committed to mother earth, the Nigerian Air Force on Friday transferred the case of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile to the police for investigation and possible prosecution. Read more

3. Policemen clash with IPOB, MASSOB members in Imo

Police on Friday clashed with members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) at Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State. Read more

4. NSE: Market sheds N44bn amid oil & gas, industrial losses

Sell pressure on oil and gas and industrial stocks accounted most for the fall by N44 billion in the market value of the equities segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday as the market regressed to the negative territory after recording only one day of gain this week on Thursday. Read more

5. COVID-19: Kwara govt cancels Eid-el-Kabir, vigil prayers

The Kwara State government on Friday cancelled the Eid-el-Kabir prayer ahead of the July 31 festivities in the state. Read more

6. Edo environment commissioner resigns

The Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpako, on Friday resigned as a member of the state executive council. Read more

7. Nigerian govt directs civil servants to undergo COVID-19 test

The Federal Government on Friday directed civil servants based in Abuja to go for COVID-19 test. Read more

8. Balogun joins Rangers on one-year deal as Gerrard ‘pleased’ to sign defender

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has signed a one-year contract with Scottish club, Rangers after leaving English club, Wigan Athletic. Read more

9. ‘When you get a man of that quality, it’s always a good thing’, Oyegun welcomes Dogara to APC

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, on Friday, expressed his happiness with the return of the ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the party. Read more

10. Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos assures of convenient alternatives

The Lagos State Government said on Friday it had started working on the alternative routes for motorists to ply following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. Read more

