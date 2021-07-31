10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Appeal Court’s ruling on Anambra executive committee a victory for democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed happiness at the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which restored the party’s executive committee in Anambra State. Read more

2. Nigerian govt denies knowledge of $875m ammunition deal with US

The Federal Government has stated that it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the US which is being purportedly blocked by some lawmakers in that country. Read more

3. Kaduna govt files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky at Appeal Court

The Kaduna State Government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Read more

4. Appeal Court sacks Stephen Odey as Cross River North senator

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar on Friday sacked the Senator representing Cross River North in the upper legislative chamber, Stephen Odey. Read more

5. FBI officials meet IGP on Kyari

Officials of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday met with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to discuss the extradition of the embattled Head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP, Abba Kyari, over his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass aka Hushpuppi. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 30, 2021

6. 91 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Friday at least 91 members of the Boko Haram sect and their families have surrendered to troops in the North-East. Read more

7. Nigeria to get 4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from U.S

In the next few days, the US government will supply 10 million vaccines to South Africa and Nigeria. Read more

8. Court sentences mastermind of Kano children’s abduction to 104 years in prison

Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of the Kano State High Court on Friday sentenced one Paul Owne to 104 years imprisonment for masterminding the abduction of nine children in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen reportedly abduct Benue commissioner’s wife

Mrs. Ann Unenge, the wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Bernard Unenge, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen in the state. Read more

10. Aruna says Team Nigeria officials in Tokyo could spoil ‘good works’ of Sports Minister

Captain of Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Quadri Aruna has expressed concerns over the alleged ill-treatment being meted at athletes at the Games. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions