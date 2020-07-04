10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 4, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. Nigeria records 454 fresh COVID-19 cases as total rises to 27,564; death toll now 628

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 454 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Gov Ortom’s wife, son test positive for COVID-19

Eunice Ortom, the wife of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom along with their son have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease. Read more

3. Hundreds breach social distancing rule at Ondo commissioner’s burial

Social distancing, one of the measures recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of COVID-19 was breached at the burial of late Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, held in Akure Friday. Read more

4. COVID-19: Edo govt warns against reopening of schools

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, said on Friday the state government had not authorised the reopening of schools in the state. Read more

5. Lagos govt orders primary 6, JSS 3, SSS 3 students to resume school from August 3

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday directed the reopening of schools for students in transitional classes from August 3. Read more

6. ONDO: PDP screening panel disqualifies two aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening panel for the Ondo State governorship election on Friday disqualified two of the nine aspirants vying for the party’s ticket in the October 10 governorship election in the state. Read more

7. NSE: Market extends loss by N20bn amid profit-taking in mid-cap stocks

For the second straight day running, the Nigerian stock market recorded loss on Friday as the volume of equities put up for sale, particularly mid-cap stocks, outweighed investors’ demand. Read more

8. Benue varsity VC tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, Chancellor, Prof. Msugh Hembe, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

9. FBI alleges Hushpuppi attempted to dupe English club of £100m

The alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi, made his first court appearance in the United States on Friday. Read more

10. Taye Taiwo makes Cyprus move, signs one-year deal with Doxa Katokopias

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has moved to Cyprus to continue to ply his trade at a topflight club, Doxa Katokopias FC. Read more

