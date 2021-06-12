10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. FG, South-East leaders reject agitation for secession, reiterate commitment to unity of Nigeria
A Federal Government delegation on Friday met the governors of the five states of the South-East and other stakeholders to address the security challenges in the country. Read more
2. Boko Haram financiers are seeking relevance through violence – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Friday that the Federal Government would deal with financiers of Boko Haram insurgency and other acts of terrorism in the country. Read more
3. Nigerian govt brands EU, UK, US ‘hypocrites’ over criticism of Twitter ban
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday branded the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union hypocrites over criticism of the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria. Read more
4. Only one thing makes me happy about Nigerians -Nnamdi Kanu
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the only thing that makes him happy about Nigerians in recent times is the unity of purpose which they have exhibited “against the oppressive and autocratic rule of President Muhammadu Buhari” which shows not everyone supports his dictatorial tendencies. Read more
5. Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish territor
The Nigerian stock market ended in the red zone on Friday following the drop in the equity capitalization at the close of the day’s business on the floor of the bourse. Read more
6. Police arrests Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo as govt hunts for activists ahead of June 12 rally
Police operatives in Cross River on Friday arrested an activist, Agba Jalingo, for alleged arms dealing in the state. Read more
7. US urges citizens to avoid June 12 protests in Nigeria
The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised its nationals in the country to avoid the June 12 protests slated to take place in several parts of the country on Saturday. Read more
8. BREAKING: One shot as gunmen abduct students, lecturers from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna
Gunmen have invaded the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Kaduna and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students and lecturers of the institution. Read more
9. China lands in Mars, releases new images
China has released new photos of Mars taken by its home made Zhurong Rover exploring the surface of the “red planet” on Friday. Read more
10. Immobile, Insigne score as Italy thrash Turkey in Euro 2020 opener
Lazio’s Ciro Immobile was on target for Italy in their 3-0 thrashing of Turkey in the opening game of the Euro 2020 tournament. Read more
