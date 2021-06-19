10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Obasanjo contributed to Nigeria’s crisis, he should mind his utterances —Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he contributed to the current chaos in the country and warned that he should mind his utterances. Read more

2. Law to give 30 percent representation in National Assembly to youths underway – Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Friday, the upper legislative chamber is currently working on a bill that would allow 30 percent representation for youths in the National Assembly. Read more

3. EFCC‘s alleged fraud case against Sen Nwaoboshi collapses, as court sets lawmaker free

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos, has discharged Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the N322 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

4. Ngige blames governors for allowing doctors’ strike linger

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has blamed state governors for letting the recently-suspended industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) linger for months. Read more

5. El-Rufai sacks 99 political appointees

In order to reduce expenditure, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that he has set in motion processes towards implementing the disengagement of 99 political appointees. Read more

6. MTN to sell additional 14% stake to Nigerians

The Group President of MTN, Ralph Mupita, said on Thursday the management of the mobile network giant would sell an additional 14 percent stake in the company to Nigerians. Read more

7. Kebbi gov says some of abducted students, teachers of FGGC, Birnin-Yauri, released

The Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday night some of the abducted students and staff of the Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri had been rescued by troops. Read more

8. ‘Drug abuse the major cause of Nigeria’s insecurity,’ says NDLEA chief, Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, on Friday described drug abuse as a national tragedy and major cause of the country’s insecurity. Read more

9. ‘It has destroyed the destiny of Nigerian youths,’ Oyedepo backs social media regulation

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, on Friday demanded urgent steps to curb students’ access to social media in the country. Read more

10. Nigerian govt appoints Mikel Obi youth ambassador

The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed a former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as Youth Ambassador to inspire young Nigerians towards excellence. Read more

