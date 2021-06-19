News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Obasanjo contributed to Nigeria’s crisis, he should mind his utterances —Femi Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he contributed to the current chaos in the country and warned that he should mind his utterances. Read more
2. Law to give 30 percent representation in National Assembly to youths underway – Omo-Agege
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Friday, the upper legislative chamber is currently working on a bill that would allow 30 percent representation for youths in the National Assembly. Read more
3. EFCC‘s alleged fraud case against Sen Nwaoboshi collapses, as court sets lawmaker free
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos, has discharged Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the N322 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more
4. Ngige blames governors for allowing doctors’ strike linger
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has blamed state governors for letting the recently-suspended industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) linger for months. Read more
5. El-Rufai sacks 99 political appointees
In order to reduce expenditure, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that he has set in motion processes towards implementing the disengagement of 99 political appointees. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 18, 2021
6. MTN to sell additional 14% stake to Nigerians
The Group President of MTN, Ralph Mupita, said on Thursday the management of the mobile network giant would sell an additional 14 percent stake in the company to Nigerians. Read more
7. Kebbi gov says some of abducted students, teachers of FGGC, Birnin-Yauri, released
The Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday night some of the abducted students and staff of the Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri had been rescued by troops. Read more
8. ‘Drug abuse the major cause of Nigeria’s insecurity,’ says NDLEA chief, Marwa
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, on Friday described drug abuse as a national tragedy and major cause of the country’s insecurity. Read more
9. ‘It has destroyed the destiny of Nigerian youths,’ Oyedepo backs social media regulation
The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, on Friday demanded urgent steps to curb students’ access to social media in the country. Read more
10. Nigerian govt appoints Mikel Obi youth ambassador
The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed a former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as Youth Ambassador to inspire young Nigerians towards excellence. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....