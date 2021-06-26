10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Gumi dismisses report on his arrest by DSS

The Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, on Friday, dismissed reports that he was quizzed by the Department of State Security (DSS). Read more

2. Benue facing unprecedented food shortage over herdsmen attacks – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Friday the state is currently facing unprecedented food shortage as a result of persistent attacks on communities by herdsmen. Read more

3. Borno govt queries college provost for suspending students who refused to welcome Buhari

The Borno State government has queried the Provost of the state’s College of Nursing and Midwifery, Rakiya Mustapha, for suspending 20 students who refused to welcome President Mohammadu Buhari during his last visit to the state. Read more

4. Ex-CBN Gov, Soludo, accuses APC of going back on pledge regarding restructuring

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo has issued a critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the increasing agitations for restructuring across the country. Read more

5. NSE: Market indices down by 0.78% as investors lose N150bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N150billion during trading activities as the bourse slipped back to the negative zone on Friday. Read more

6. Gunmen kill ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife

Unknown gunmen on Friday morning shot dead Mrs. Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Peter Odetomi. Read more

7. Court dismisses suit challenging appointment of 18 justices of Appeal Court

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of 18 new justices for the Court of Appeal. Read more

8. Lagos Bakers increase price of bread by 30%, as Nigerians lament

After weeks of warning, Lagos bakeries have finally raised the price of bread, Nigerians’ favorite staple, by 30 percent. Read more

9. US court sentences ex-policeman to 22 years in jail for George Floyd’s murder

A court in Minneapolis, United States, on Friday sentenced a former policeman, Derek Chauvin, to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of an African- American, George Floyd. Read more

10. Rohr says home Eagles can beat Mexico as Eguavoen names 23-man squad

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is confident that the home-based team called up to execute the international friendly against Mexico are good enough for the game. Read more

