10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Gumi dismisses report on his arrest by DSS
The Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, on Friday, dismissed reports that he was quizzed by the Department of State Security (DSS). Read more
2. Benue facing unprecedented food shortage over herdsmen attacks – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Friday the state is currently facing unprecedented food shortage as a result of persistent attacks on communities by herdsmen. Read more
3. Borno govt queries college provost for suspending students who refused to welcome Buhari
The Borno State government has queried the Provost of the state’s College of Nursing and Midwifery, Rakiya Mustapha, for suspending 20 students who refused to welcome President Mohammadu Buhari during his last visit to the state. Read more
4. Ex-CBN Gov, Soludo, accuses APC of going back on pledge regarding restructuring
The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo has issued a critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the increasing agitations for restructuring across the country. Read more
5. NSE: Market indices down by 0.78% as investors lose N150bn
Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N150billion during trading activities as the bourse slipped back to the negative zone on Friday. Read more
6. Gunmen kill ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife
Unknown gunmen on Friday morning shot dead Mrs. Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Peter Odetomi. Read more
7. Court dismisses suit challenging appointment of 18 justices of Appeal Court
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of 18 new justices for the Court of Appeal. Read more
8. Lagos Bakers increase price of bread by 30%, as Nigerians lament
After weeks of warning, Lagos bakeries have finally raised the price of bread, Nigerians’ favorite staple, by 30 percent. Read more
9. US court sentences ex-policeman to 22 years in jail for George Floyd’s murder
A court in Minneapolis, United States, on Friday sentenced a former policeman, Derek Chauvin, to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of an African- American, George Floyd. Read more
10. Rohr says home Eagles can beat Mexico as Eguavoen names 23-man squad
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is confident that the home-based team called up to execute the international friendly against Mexico are good enough for the game. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....