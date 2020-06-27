10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 684 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 23,298; death toll now 554

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 684 fresh COVID-19 cases. Readmore

2. FAAN raises passenger service charges by 100%

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Friday it would increase the passenger service charges on domestic and international flight tickets by 100 percent from August 1. Readmore

3. 10 PDP governors to join APC soon —Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Friday at least 10 governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Readmore

4. Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Gunmen Thursday abducted at least nine persons along the lsua highway in Akoko South East local government area of Ondo State. Readmore

5. ORJI: Firm gives EFCC 48-hour ultimatum to reopen estates

The management of Trademore International Holding Limited in Abia State on Friday gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen its estates. Readmore

6. Lagos accounts for 42% of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria —Prof AbayomiLagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday at least 2,381 COVID-19 patients had not been admitted to any of the state’s isolation centres.Read more

7. Navy, police partner to improve security in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Police Force are collaborating to beef up security in Lagos and other parts of the country. Readmore

8. Ronaldo scores against Lecce as Juventus go seven points clear in Serie A

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo was among the scorers in Juventus 4-0 victory over Lecce in the Serie A on Friday night. Read more

9. Ajimobi to be buried Sunday

The late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will be buried on Sunday at his Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan. Readmore

10. EDO GUBER: I need your help to ‘win the war ahead’, Obaseki tells supporters

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday described as “epic political battles,” the challenges he faced before securing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state. Readmore

