10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. 328 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11844. Death toll now 333

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 328 fresh COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. Police arraigns man for allegedly defiling seven-month-old daughter

Police on Friday arraigned a 38-year-old man, Simon Emeka, at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping his seven-month-old daughter, Propers Emeka. Read more

3. DSS arraigns PDP chieftain for terrorism after his allegations against Gov Uzodinma

The Department of State Services (DSS) Friday arraigned a chieftain of the Peoples of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu at the State High Court, Owerri, for allegedly inciting the people of the state against Governor Hope Uzodinma. Read more

4. We’re working towards reducing crude oil production cost to $10 per barrel —NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Friday pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other criminal activities were responsible for high cost of crude oil production in the country. Read more

5. Police arrests man seen kissing minor in viral video

The Lagos State Police Command said on Friday one Adeyeye Babatunde had been arrested for kissing his three-year-old step-sister in a viral video. Read more

Read more: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 5

6. Gbajabiamila to engage state assemblies on domestication of fight against rape

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Friday he would engage Speakers of State Houses of Assembly on domestication of laws against rape. Read more

7. Presidency confirms Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination for WTO job

The presidency on Friday confirmed the nomination of former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Read more

8. Atiku hails Nigerian govt’s removal of fuel subsidy, price-fixing as ‘right move’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday commended the Federal Government for removing the fuel subsidy and price cap on petrol, saying the decision was the right move. Read more

9. Buhari is not in charge in Aso Rock —Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka on Thursday said he did not believe that President Muhammadu Buhari or anybody was in charge in Aso Rock. Read more

10. Obaseki accused of certificate forgery, dragged to court

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has been accused of certificate forgery and dragged to court. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions