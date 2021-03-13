10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt

Kaduna State government said on Friday at least 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state are still missing. Read more

2. Arms procurement scam can’t happen under Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday dismissed reports on the missing arms procurement funds under the watch of the immediate past service chiefs. Read more

3. We have what it takes to crush terrorists, bandits, CDS, Irabor boasts

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, March 11, revealed that the armed forces had the requisite manpower and firepower to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and banditry in the country. Read more

4. I was misquoted by media on arms procurement funds – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), on Friday clarified the statement credited to him on the allegedly missing arms procurement funds under the immediate past service chiefs. Read more

5. Tougher times for Nigerians as FG hikes fuel pump price to N212

The federal government has increased the cost of fuel at the pump to N212 per litre. Read more

6. Nigeria on Friday recorded 399 fresh COVID-19 cases

399 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,332. Deaths, recoveries updated. Read more

7. Investors lose N25.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Flour Mills, NEM among top gainers

Investors in Nigeria’s stock market lost N25.47 billion following the plunge in the equity capitalization at the end of trading on Friday. Read more

8. SEC says rising debt a threat, Finance Minister confirms borrowing will continue

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Nigeria’s rising debt is a threat, but the Finance Minister of Nigeria, Zainab Ahmed, said the borrowing will continue in spite of the warning from the capital market regulator. Read more

9. Telcos may shut down bank USSD services from March 15 over N42bn debt

Effective March 15, Nigerians, who make use of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) shortcode for financial transactions, may experience difficulties in carrying out their transactions. Read more

10. Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following his election in Morocco on Friday. Read more

