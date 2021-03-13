 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, March 13, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt

Kaduna State government said on Friday at least 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state are still missing. Read more

2. Arms procurement scam can’t happen under Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday dismissed reports on the missing arms procurement funds under the watch of the immediate past service chiefs. Read more

3. We have what it takes to crush terrorists, bandits, CDS, Irabor boasts

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, March 11, revealed that the armed forces had the requisite manpower and firepower to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and banditry in the country. Read more

4. I was misquoted by media on arms procurement funds – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), on Friday clarified the statement credited to him on the allegedly missing arms procurement funds under the immediate past service chiefs. Read more

5. Tougher times for Nigerians as FG hikes fuel pump price to N212

The federal government has increased the cost of fuel at the pump to N212 per litre. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 12, 2021

6. Nigeria on Friday recorded 399 fresh COVID-19 cases

399 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,332. Deaths, recoveries updated. Read more

7. Investors lose N25.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Flour Mills, NEM among top gainers

Investors in Nigeria’s stock market lost N25.47 billion following the plunge in the equity capitalization at the end of trading on Friday. Read more

8. SEC says rising debt a threat, Finance Minister confirms borrowing will continue

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Nigeria’s rising debt is a threat, but the Finance Minister of Nigeria, Zainab Ahmed, said the borrowing will continue in spite of the warning from the capital market regulator. Read more

9. Telcos may shut down bank USSD services from March 15 over N42bn debt

Effective March 15, Nigerians, who make use of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) shortcode for financial transactions, may experience difficulties in carrying out their transactions. Read more

10. Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following his election in Morocco on Friday. Read more

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports16 hours ago

Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Amaju Pinnick Amaju Pinnick
Sports18 hours ago

Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
Sports20 hours ago

S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President

South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Sports22 hours ago

Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident

A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
Sports1 day ago

EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan

Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...

Latest Tech News

Tech14 hours ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest2 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest2 days ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest3 days ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest4 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest4 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.