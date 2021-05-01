 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 1, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. PDP urges DSS to investigate Akpabio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has implored the Department of State Services (DSS) to commence investigations into the activities of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over alleged terror links. Read More

2.Oshiomhole links insecurity in north to actions of El-Rufai

The former national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has detailed reasons for the insecurity in the Northern region of the country. Read more

3. Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused

The presidency has revealed that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka once came to President Muhammadu Buhari to ask for contracts but was refused. Read more

4. EU advises Nigerian govt to explore dialogue, legal instruments in war against insecurity

Following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the North East, the European Union (EU) has advised the Federal Government to look beyond the military in the ongoing war against terrorism, and banditry in the country. Read more

5. 323 persons killed, 949 abducted within three months, says Kaduna govt

No fewer than 323 persons were killed by bandits in Kaduna state between January and March 2021, the state government has revealed on Friday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021

6. INSECURITY: Umahi calls for peace, wants Nigerian leaders to ‘mend fences’ with bandits

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has called on his fellow politicians to forget about their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections and focus on solving the insecurity in the country. Read more

7. Nigerian govt approves payment of nat’l minimum wage to pensioners

President Muhammadu Buhari under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) has signed approval for the payment of minimum wage to pensioners across the country. Read more

8. Niger communities bypass govt, sign N20m peace levy with bandits

Some communities in Niger State have taken their destinies into their own hands by negotiating with bandits, signing a peace deal and paying the sum of N20m to the terrorists. Read more

9. First Bank obeys CBN’s directive, reinstates Adeduntan as CEO

FBN Holdings has confirmed that it has obeyed the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reinstate its sacked Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adesola Adeduntan. Read more

10. Police recover 273 stolen phones from ex-convict in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected thief who stole not less than 273 mobile phones worth N15m. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports11 hours ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Sports11 hours ago

Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Sports11 hours ago

Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on

Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports1 day ago

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
Sports2 days ago

UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...

Latest Tech News

Tech19 hours ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech2 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech2 days ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News3 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
News4 days ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
News5 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...