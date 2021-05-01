10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 1, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. PDP urges DSS to investigate Akpabio
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has implored the Department of State Services (DSS) to commence investigations into the activities of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over alleged terror links. Read More
2.Oshiomhole links insecurity in north to actions of El-Rufai
The former national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has detailed reasons for the insecurity in the Northern region of the country. Read more
3. Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused
The presidency has revealed that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka once came to President Muhammadu Buhari to ask for contracts but was refused. Read more
4. EU advises Nigerian govt to explore dialogue, legal instruments in war against insecurity
Following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the North East, the European Union (EU) has advised the Federal Government to look beyond the military in the ongoing war against terrorism, and banditry in the country. Read more
5. 323 persons killed, 949 abducted within three months, says Kaduna govt
No fewer than 323 persons were killed by bandits in Kaduna state between January and March 2021, the state government has revealed on Friday. Read more
6. INSECURITY: Umahi calls for peace, wants Nigerian leaders to ‘mend fences’ with bandits
The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has called on his fellow politicians to forget about their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections and focus on solving the insecurity in the country. Read more
7. Nigerian govt approves payment of nat’l minimum wage to pensioners
President Muhammadu Buhari under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) has signed approval for the payment of minimum wage to pensioners across the country. Read more
8. Niger communities bypass govt, sign N20m peace levy with bandits
Some communities in Niger State have taken their destinies into their own hands by negotiating with bandits, signing a peace deal and paying the sum of N20m to the terrorists. Read more
9. First Bank obeys CBN’s directive, reinstates Adeduntan as CEO
FBN Holdings has confirmed that it has obeyed the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reinstate its sacked Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adesola Adeduntan. Read more
10. Police recover 273 stolen phones from ex-convict in Katsina
The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected thief who stole not less than 273 mobile phones worth N15m. Read more
