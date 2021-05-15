10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law –Presidency

The Presidency said on Friday Gimba Yau Kumo who has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged $65 million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria is no longer President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law. Read more

2. PDP charges ICPC to track down Buhari’s son-in-law over alleged $65m fraud

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday charged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track down President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, over alleged $65 million fraud. Read more

3. Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Friday renewed its call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Read more

4. PDP rejects Anambra govt’s deduction from workers’ salaries for bank’s recapitalisation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on Friday rejected the “illegal deductions” from civil servants’ salaries by the state government. Read more

5. 13 Nollywood movies record N34.69 million in seven days, foreign movies still dominant

At least 13 Nigerian movies grossed N34.69 million in seven days as six films made it to the top 10 during the week. Read more

6. Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on state over COVID-19

The Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the new variants of COVID-19. Read more

7. INEC decries fire incidents in South-East offices, meets May 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday decried the continuous fire attacks on its offices in the South-East and other parts of the country. Read more

8. Police rescues 12-year-old girl caged by guardians for eight months in Sokoto

Police operatives in Sokoto State have rescued a 12-year-old girl, Joy Emmanuel, who was caged for eight months by her guardians at their home in Sokoto North local government area of the state. Read more

9. Customs confirms death of three people in clash with smugglers in Oyo

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone A in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday confirmed the death of three persons during a clash between its officers and rice smugglers in the state. Read more

10. Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. Read more

