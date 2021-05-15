 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 15, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law –Presidency

The Presidency said on Friday Gimba Yau Kumo who has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged $65 million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria is no longer President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law. Read more

2. PDP charges ICPC to track down Buhari’s son-in-law over alleged $65m fraud

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday charged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track down President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, over alleged $65 million fraud. Read more

3. Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Friday renewed its call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Read more

4. PDP rejects Anambra govt’s deduction from workers’ salaries for bank’s recapitalisation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on Friday rejected the “illegal deductions” from civil servants’ salaries by the state government. Read more

5. 13 Nollywood movies record N34.69 million in seven days, foreign movies still dominant

At least 13 Nigerian movies grossed N34.69 million in seven days as six films made it to the top 10 during the week. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021

6. Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on state over COVID-19

The Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the new variants of COVID-19. Read more

7. INEC decries fire incidents in South-East offices, meets May 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday decried the continuous fire attacks on its offices in the South-East and other parts of the country. Read more

8. Police rescues 12-year-old girl caged by guardians for eight months in Sokoto

Police operatives in Sokoto State have rescued a 12-year-old girl, Joy Emmanuel, who was caged for eight months by her guardians at their home in Sokoto North local government area of the state. Read more

9. Customs confirms death of three people in clash with smugglers in Oyo

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone A in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday confirmed the death of three persons during a clash between its officers and rice smugglers in the state. Read more

10. Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports17 hours ago

Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly

Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Sports1 day ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Sports2 days ago

Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Sports2 days ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...

Latest Tech News

Tech22 hours ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech3 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech4 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech5 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech7 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...