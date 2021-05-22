10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, dies in air crash

At least eight military officers including the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday. Read more

2. PDP dissolves Cross River caretaker committee 24 hours after Ayade’s switch to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday dissolved the party’s caretaker committee in Cross River State. Read more

3. Nigeria needs secession, not restructuring – Kanu

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday rejected calls for Nigeria’s restructuring, saying what the country urgently needs is secession. Read more

4. No plans to increase fuel pump price —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has stated that the Federal Government has no https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/us-govt-says-iswap-wont-get-7m-bounty-for-shekaus-death/plans increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in June. Read more

5. US govt says ISWAP won’t get $7m bounty for Shekau’s death

With widespread reports over the alleged death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau at the hands of rivals in the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) the US State Department has clarified that the $7 million bounty will not be paid to the ISWAP terrorists. Read more

6. FG, states, LGAs share N616.8bn in April

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N616.886 to the federal, states, and local councils as revenue allocation for April. Read more

7. Nigerian govt releases N7bn for completion of East-West Road

The Minister of State for Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadura, said on Friday the Federal Government has released about N7 billion for the completion of the East-West Road project. Read more

8. Bandits kill four in Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed four people in three local government areas of Kaduna State. Read more

9. Despite cease-fire deal, Israeli forces, worshippers clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli security forces have attacked Muslim faithfuls at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, firing tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza. Read more

10. FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial. Read more

