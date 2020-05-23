10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 23, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Saturday morning.

1. COVID-19: FCTA charges Muslims to observe Sallah prayers at home

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday urged Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at home. Read more

2. Dead Cross River nurse suspected to have died from COVID-19, tests negative

The Cross River State government said on Friday the nurse that died in the state had tested negative for COVID-19. Read more

3. Nigeria records 245 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 7261; death toll now 221

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. Chinese medical team not treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria —CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) said on Friday the 15-member Chinese medical team had been focusing only on assigned duties in Nigeria. Read more

5. COVID-19: Lagos govt to unveil 4-page Register-to-Open guidelines

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the state government would unveil a four-page “Register-to-Open” guidelines in preparation for the reopening of economic activities in the state. Read more

6. Ramadan fasting continues Saturday – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar IV, said on Friday the Ramadan fasting would continue on Saturday. Read more

7. Ex-Kano commissioner who mocked Kyari, recovers from COVID-19

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Developments in Kano State, Alhaji Muazu Magaji, was on Friday discharged from the state’s isolation centre after he recovered from the disease. Read more

8. Again, Ogun govt extends COVID-19 lockdown by one week

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week. Read more

9. FRSC deploys ‘special patrol team’ to enforce ban on interstate travel

The Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed a ‘special patrol’ team to enforce the Federal Government’s ban on interstate movement across the country. Read more

10. Buba Galadima is sick, we’re willing to pay for his psychiatric treatment, pro-Buhari group says

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Friday advised a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima, to seek immediate psychiatric help in order to regain mental equilibrium. Read more

