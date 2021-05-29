10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 29, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 29, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
2. Military coup, secession will never do Nigeria any good,’ Ex-governors counsel separatists groups, others
The Former Governors Forum (FGF) on Friday decried the incessant calls for secession and military coup in different parts of Nigeria. Read more
3. EFCC seizes N14.6bn jewelry, houses worth $80m from ex-minister Diezani
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized jewellery worth N14 billion from former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke. Read more
4. Tribunal dismisses APC petition on Zamfara Assembly election
The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate in the December last year’s House of Assembly bye-election in Bakura State Constituency of Zamfara. Read more
5. Investors’ interest makes Nigerian Breweries shareholders N20bn richer
Nigerian Breweries shareholders are popping the champagne to celebrate an impressive week that added about N20 billion to their investment in the company. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021
6. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as investors close trading with N110.69bn
The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Friday to boost shareholders’ investment with N110.69 billion after closing trading with N19.940 trillion. Read more
7. 37 inmates of Abeokuta custodial centre gain varsity admission
The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday, said 37 of its inmates were admitted and matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Read more
8. Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station
At least five gunmen were reportedly killed in a failed attack on a police division in Eleme local government area of Rivers State on Friday. Read more
9. Bandits reportedly abduct scores along Kaduna/Abuja road
Armed bandits reportedly abducted scores of people along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Friday. Read more
10. Juventus sack Pirlo after one season
Serie A giants, Juventus have sacked their manager, Andrea Pirlo on Friday morning, ending his one-year stay as head coach of the club. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...