10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 29, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

2. Military coup, secession will never do Nigeria any good,’ Ex-governors counsel separatists groups, others

The Former Governors Forum (FGF) on Friday decried the incessant calls for secession and military coup in different parts of Nigeria. Read more

3. EFCC seizes N14.6bn jewelry, houses worth $80m from ex-minister Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized jewellery worth N14 billion from former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke. Read more

4. Tribunal dismisses APC petition on Zamfara Assembly election

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate in the December last year’s House of Assembly bye-election in Bakura State Constituency of Zamfara. Read more

5. Investors’ interest makes Nigerian Breweries shareholders N20bn richer

Nigerian Breweries shareholders are popping the champagne to celebrate an impressive week that added about N20 billion to their investment in the company. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021

6. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as investors close trading with N110.69bn

The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Friday to boost shareholders’ investment with N110.69 billion after closing trading with N19.940 trillion. Read more

7. 37 inmates of Abeokuta custodial centre gain varsity admission

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday, said 37 of its inmates were admitted and matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Read more

8. Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station

At least five gunmen were reportedly killed in a failed attack on a police division in Eleme local government area of Rivers State on Friday. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly abduct scores along Kaduna/Abuja road

Armed bandits reportedly abducted scores of people along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Friday. Read more

10. Juventus sack Pirlo after one season

Serie A giants, Juventus have sacked their manager, Andrea Pirlo on Friday morning, ending his one-year stay as head coach of the club. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions