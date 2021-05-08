10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘High-profile’ Nigerians sponsoring terrorism identified, to face prosecution soon —Malami

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, says that some prominent businessmen and organisations will soon be prosecuted for alleged offences relating to terrorism financing in the country. Read more

2. In leaked memo, Hadiza Usman faults her suspension from office by Amaechi

Suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman is not ready to go down without a fight. Read more

3. Supreme Court ruling on NUP does not involve us —22 political parties clarify

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court upholding the deregistration of the National Unity Party (NUP) does not affect a set of 22 parties, whose appeal is pending before the court. Read more

4. Threatening secession won’t work, El-Rufai tells Igbo leaders on clamour for presidency

The Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has told Igbo leaders from the South-East how to go about achieving their goal of producing Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more

5. PDP: Afegbua threatens to sue Secondus for N3bn, insists he must account for ‘looted’ N10bn

Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to sue the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to the tune of N3 billion. Read more

6. Nigerian govt does not care if corpses litter the streets

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Federal Government over the killing of Nigerians across the country due to terrorism and banditry. Read more

7. Moody to downgrade first bank rating after CBN sacking of directors

Ratings agency Moody’s has revealed it has placed First Bank of Nigeria deposit ratings on review for downgrade, after the central bank sacked the board of the lender and its parent and appointed new directors. Read more

8. 11 ESN members killed in Imo, ammunitions recovered, says Nigerian Army

No fewer than 11 members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have been killed by the Nigerian Army in Imo. Read more

9. NIS rescues 7 suspected victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued seven women in Jigawa, suspected to be human trafficking victims from different states of the country. Read more

10. Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Read more

