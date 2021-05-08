10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘High-profile’ Nigerians sponsoring terrorism identified, to face prosecution soon —Malami
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, says that some prominent businessmen and organisations will soon be prosecuted for alleged offences relating to terrorism financing in the country. Read more
2. In leaked memo, Hadiza Usman faults her suspension from office by Amaechi
Suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman is not ready to go down without a fight. Read more
3. Supreme Court ruling on NUP does not involve us —22 political parties clarify
Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court upholding the deregistration of the National Unity Party (NUP) does not affect a set of 22 parties, whose appeal is pending before the court. Read more
4. Threatening secession won’t work, El-Rufai tells Igbo leaders on clamour for presidency
The Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has told Igbo leaders from the South-East how to go about achieving their goal of producing Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more
5. PDP: Afegbua threatens to sue Secondus for N3bn, insists he must account for ‘looted’ N10bn
Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to sue the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to the tune of N3 billion. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 7, 2021
6. Nigerian govt does not care if corpses litter the streets
The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Federal Government over the killing of Nigerians across the country due to terrorism and banditry. Read more
7. Moody to downgrade first bank rating after CBN sacking of directors
Ratings agency Moody’s has revealed it has placed First Bank of Nigeria deposit ratings on review for downgrade, after the central bank sacked the board of the lender and its parent and appointed new directors. Read more
8. 11 ESN members killed in Imo, ammunitions recovered, says Nigerian Army
No fewer than 11 members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have been killed by the Nigerian Army in Imo. Read more
9. NIS rescues 7 suspected victims of human trafficking in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued seven women in Jigawa, suspected to be human trafficking victims from different states of the country. Read more
10. Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Latest Tech News
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...