10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 156 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,884. Deaths and recoveries also updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. FG’s move to deduct state funds for judiciary illegal – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday rejected the Federal Government’s decision to deduct funds accrued to the states on behalf of state judiciaries. Read more

3. Fresh hike in petrol pump price wicked – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday described the increase in the pump price of petrol to N170 per litre as wicked and unbearable. Read more

4. INEC fixes new date for by-elections in 11 states

A new date has been fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections in 11 states. Read more

5. Buhari signs Banks, Other Financial Institutions Act 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 into law. Read more

6. Kogi govt explains tax imposed on every loaf of bread sold in state

The Governor Yahaya Bello-led government of Kogi State has finally revealed why it imposed a tax on every loaf of bread and confectionery sold in the state. Read more

7. Why some filling stations in Lagos refused to sell fuel — IPMAN

The President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo, said on Friday some filling stations in Lagos refused to sell petrol because of the uncertainty associated with the product’s new price regime. Read more

8. NNPC to sell petrol at N153 per litre on specialized customer’s platform

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Friday it would sell the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N153.17 per litre for oil marketers using its online platform to source for the product. Read more

9. Nigeria’s inflation driven by transportation cost – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Friday inflation rate in Nigeria was largely driven by the cost of transportation. Read more

10. Super Eagles squander four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone in Benin

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were leading by four goals before conceding four goals from Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Benin on Friday. Read more

