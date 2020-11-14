10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday rejected the Federal Government’s decision to deduct funds accrued to the states on behalf of state judiciaries. Read more
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday described the increase in the pump price of petrol to N170 per litre as wicked and unbearable. Read more
A new date has been fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections in 11 states. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 into law. Read more
The Governor Yahaya Bello-led government of Kogi State has finally revealed why it imposed a tax on every loaf of bread and confectionery sold in the state. Read more
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Friday it would sell the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N153.17 per litre for oil marketers using its online platform to source for the product. Read more
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Friday inflation rate in Nigeria was largely driven by the cost of transportation. Read more
Nigeria’s Super Eagles were leading by four goals before conceding four goals from Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Benin on Friday. Read more
