10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 20, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. KANU: Buhari insists on judicial process, but may consider unconditional release

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with a group of South-East leaders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats and promised to consider the request for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. EFCC deceiving Nigerians on N20bn bailout fund – Kogi govt

The Kogi State government accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of trying to mislead Nigerians on the N20 billion bailout fund. Read more

3. National Assembly forwards Electoral Act Amendment Bill to Buhari

The National Assembly on Friday forwarded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent. Read more

4. Court dismisses suit challenging appointment of consultant to monitor Abacha loot

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of a consultant to monitor the spending of the $311 million recovered from the family of the late former Head of State, Sani Abacha. Read more

5. Presidency tags removal of Nigeria from US watchlist ‘triumph over false propaganda’

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed that the decision of the United States to remove Nigeria from the watchlist of religious violators was “a triumph of diplomacy over false propaganda.” Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 19, 2021

6. NGX: Investors lose N3.27tr in eight hours as GTCO leads active trade

Investors lost N3.27 trillion at the close of trading on Friday after the Nigerian capital market tumbled by 14.5 per cent. Read more

7. Unilever’s investors lose N6.31bn as capital market reacts negatively to sale of firm’s tea business

Unilever Plc is preparing for a dip in revenue after the company agreed to sell off part of the assets of its tea business, Ekaterra, to CVC Capital Partners. Read more

8. All governors in Nigeria are helpless on insecurity – Gov Ishaku

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said on Friday all the governors in Nigeria are helpless on the protection of lives and property in the country. Read more

9. Nigerian govt vows to get justice over Itunu’s death in Cote d’Ivoire prison

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reiterated that the Nigerian government would ensure that Itunnu Babalola, a Nigerian who recently died while serving an alleged illegal jail term in Cote d’Ivoire, would get justice even in death. Read more

10. Again, ISWAP reportedly attacks Damboa in Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly attacked another Local Government Area in Damboa, in the southern part of Borno State. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now