10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 6, 2021

1. Buhari lacks power to sack police officers – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the power to sack police officers in the country. Read more

2. Gombe accuses Danjuma Goje of breach of peace as five confirmed dead in political face-off

The Gombe State government on Friday accused former governor Danjuma Goje of causing a breach of peace in the state capital. Read more

3. Thugs attack ex-gov Goje in Gombe

Hoodlums on Friday morning attacked ex-Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, in the state. Read more

4. Court stops Nigerian govt from withdrawing $418m from states’ account

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has halted the Federal Government’s plans to deduct $418 million from the bank account of the 36 states of the Federation. Read more

5. Osinbajo denies any links to land with collapsed building in Ikoyi

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has issued a disclaimer over his alleged ownership of the land which housed the collapsed building in Ikoyi. Read more

6. Investors pocket N36bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from trading losses

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two days consecutive losses to hand shareholders N36.88 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Airtel, MTN get licenses to operate as Payment Service Banks

Two major telecommunication companies in the country, Airtel and MTN Nigeria have been granted licenses to operate as Payment Service Banks (PSB) within Nigeria. Read more

8. 17,000 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered in North-East – Nigerian Army

The Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operations Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said on Friday at least 17,000 Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to troops in the North-East. Read more

9. Police officer stabs colleague to death in Bayelsa

A police officer, Sgt. Governor Akpoboloukeme, on Thursday, stabbed his colleague to death in Bayelsa. Read more

10. Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract four months after signing midfielder

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has become a free agent after parting ways with Kuwaiti club, Al Kuwait SC. Read more

