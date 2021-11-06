News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 6, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Buhari lacks power to sack police officers – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the power to sack police officers in the country. Read more
2. Gombe accuses Danjuma Goje of breach of peace as five confirmed dead in political face-off
The Gombe State government on Friday accused former governor Danjuma Goje of causing a breach of peace in the state capital. Read more
3. Thugs attack ex-gov Goje in Gombe
Hoodlums on Friday morning attacked ex-Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, in the state. Read more
4. Court stops Nigerian govt from withdrawing $418m from states’ account
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has halted the Federal Government’s plans to deduct $418 million from the bank account of the 36 states of the Federation. Read more
5. Osinbajo denies any links to land with collapsed building in Ikoyi
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has issued a disclaimer over his alleged ownership of the land which housed the collapsed building in Ikoyi. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 5, 2021
6. Investors pocket N36bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from trading losses
The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two days consecutive losses to hand shareholders N36.88 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
7. Airtel, MTN get licenses to operate as Payment Service Banks
Two major telecommunication companies in the country, Airtel and MTN Nigeria have been granted licenses to operate as Payment Service Banks (PSB) within Nigeria. Read more
8. 17,000 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered in North-East – Nigerian Army
The Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operations Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said on Friday at least 17,000 Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to troops in the North-East. Read more
9. Police officer stabs colleague to death in Bayelsa
A police officer, Sgt. Governor Akpoboloukeme, on Thursday, stabbed his colleague to death in Bayelsa. Read more
10. Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract four months after signing midfielder
Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has become a free agent after parting ways with Kuwaiti club, Al Kuwait SC. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...