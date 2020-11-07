10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 7, 2020

1. Reconstruction of Port Harcourt – Maiduguri narrow gauge railway to begin 2021 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Port Harcourt – Maiduguri (Eastern narrow gauge railway) would start in 2021. Read more

2. ‘If we have not done enough, bear with us,’ Buhari begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians who are yet to feel the impacts of his administration to bear with the government. Read more

3. 223 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,731. Deaths and recoveries also updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Court orders CBN to freeze accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters

Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 20 suspected #EndSARS promoters till January next year. Read more

5. WTO postpones meeting on selection of director-general indefinitely

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a meeting where members are expected to pick a new director-general for the organization. Read more

6. Restructuring will foster unity in Nigeria – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday renewed the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Read more

7. NSE: Investors interest in bank stocks boost N145bn gain as bull run continues

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its gaining streak on Friday, helped by positive sentiments towards bank stocks and appreciation in large-cap stocks including Dangote Cement and GTB. Read more

8. ANALYSIS…. LEKKI SHOOTING: Deconstructing a pattern of lies, impunity as govt trademark

On a dark Tuesday night in Lagos, Nigeria, what started as a peaceful agitation by citizens calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance turned violent and bloody. To date there are no accurate figures as to the number of people who died that night at the Lekki Toll Gate, or the number of people injured from live bullets fired by soldiers. Read more

9. Oil prices ease over uptick in coronavirus cases; Bonny Light down by $0.01

Oil prices slid below $40 per barrel on Friday as fresh lockdowns imposed in Europe to curb spiralling coronavirus cases spurred anxiety regarding crude demand outlook just as market conditions remained tense over the protracted counting in the U.S. election. Read more

10. D’Tigers coach, Mike Brown, announces 20-man list for Afrobasket qualifiers

A 20-man provisional list has been released by D’Tigers new coach, Mike Brown, for the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers slated for Kigali, Rwanda between 27th and 29th, November. Read more