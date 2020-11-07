10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 7, 2020

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Port Harcourt – Maiduguri (Eastern narrow gauge railway) would start in 2021. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians who are yet to feel the impacts of his administration to bear with the government.
Nigeria on Friday recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases.
Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 20 suspected #EndSARS promoters till January next year.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a meeting where members are expected to pick a new director-general for the organization.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday renewed the call for the restructuring of Nigeria.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its gaining streak on Friday, helped by positive sentiments towards bank stocks and appreciation in large-cap stocks including Dangote Cement and GTB.
Oil prices slid below $40 per barrel on Friday as fresh lockdowns imposed in Europe to curb spiralling coronavirus cases spurred anxiety regarding crude demand outlook just as market conditions remained tense over the protracted counting in the U.S. election.
A 20-man provisional list has been released by D'Tigers new coach, Mike Brown, for the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers slated for Kigali, Rwanda between 27th and 29th, November.
