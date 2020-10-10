10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 10, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening called for restraint as protests against brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) intensified in many parts of the country. Read also

2. 2021 budget contravenes Fiscal Responsibility Act —Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has picked holes in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

3. Lagos Assembly demands scrapping of FSARS

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday demanded the proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) over the outfit's alleged high-handedness.

4. Onaiyekan, Jega, others call for a 'National People's Conference'

The former Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and other civil right activists on Friday for the convening of a National People's Conference to address Nigeria's challenges.

5. Flood displaced 3,200 families in Gombe —Gov Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said on Friday flood had displaced 3,200 families in two local government areas of the state.

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 9

6. BREAKING: 151 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria's total to 59,992. 51,614 discharged; death toll remains 1,113

Nigeria on Friday recorded 151 fresh COVID-19 cases.

7. NSE: Market extends loss amid sell pressure on bank stocks

Sell pressure on bank stocks accounted most for the fall by N68.427 billion in the market value of the equities segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday.

8. Oil prices approach 11% weekly rise amid U.S., Norway shutdowns; Bonny Light gains $1.34

Oil prices edged up on Friday, brightening the two benchmarks' chances of recording their strongest weekly advancements since early June, following output shutdowns occasioned by a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and an onshore employees' industrial action in Norway.

9. CBN issues alert on dubious loan offers, investment schemes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians against dubious loan offers and investment schemes through messages and videos on social media, requesting loan seekers and small-scale business owners to apply for credit seemingly facilitated by the apex bank.

10. Super Eagles beaten by African champions Algeria in friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were defeated 1-0 by reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly game on Friday night.