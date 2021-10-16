10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Your comparison of Buhari with Awolowo, Zik mischievous,’ Afenifere tells Adesina

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Friday described as mischievous the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, comparison of his principal with the late nationalists, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe. Read more

2. EFCC withdraws case against Kogi govt seeking forfeiture of N20bn bailout fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn its suit seeking the forfeiture of N20 billion bailout funds granted to the Kogi State Government by a new generation bank. Read more

3. South-East PDP adopts Sen Anyanwu as consensus candidate for National Secretary post

Ahead of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders of the party in the South-East region have unanimously nominated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its consensus candidate for the post of the party’s National Secretary. Read more

4. PDP asks court to sack Matawalle, three senators, 27 others for joining APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday filed a motion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to join three senators and 27 other lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle. Read more

5. PANDORA PAPERS: Ogun Gov, Abiodun, allegedly enmeshed in offshore money laundering

The latest investigative report published by the Pandora Papers has revealed that the current Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, is involved in offshore money laundering in contravention of the Code of Conduct Bureau extant laws. Read more

6. Nigeria’s inflation drops further in September to 16.63%

Nigeria’s inflation rate has dropped further to 16.63 percent in September from 17.01 percent reported in August 2021. Read more

7. NSE: Investors gain N190bn amid plunge in Sterling Bank, WAPCO

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N190 billion following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.75 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

8. Nigerian govt approves compensation for victims of police brutality

The National Economic Council (NEC) said on Friday the Federal Government and states would set up modalities for the settlement of compensations awarded to victims of police brutality in the country. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to pay gratuities of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers

The Minister of Defence, Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) has disclosed that 102 ex-Biafran soldiers that were granted presidential pardon have been captured for payment of gratuity and other emoluments by the Military Pension Board. Read more

10. Calabar explosion part of demolition exercise – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has urged residents of Calabar, Cross River State, not to panic following a loud explosion that rocked some parts of the city on Friday. Read more

