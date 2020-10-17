10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Police Trust Fund directs IGP to present five-year plan to transform police

The Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) on Friday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to present a five-year comprehensive strategic plan on the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force. Read more

2. STRIKE: FG, ASUU to meet again Wednesday

The Federal Government said on Friday it would continue its ongoing discussion with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the reopening of universities next week. Read more

3. #EndSARS: NHRC submits presidential panel report on SARS to PSC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted the report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, for immediate implementation. Read more

4. Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 37 SARS operatives

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Friday at least 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been pencilled down for dismissal from service by a presidential panel set up by the Federal Government to reform the controversial police unit. Read more

5. 212 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,194. Death toll 1,119; discharges 52,304

Nigeria on Friday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. Nigerian govt opens application window for N75bn youth investment fund

The Nigerian government Thursday launched the application for the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, which seeks to empower Nigerian youths falling within the age range of 18-35 years, in Abuja. Read more

7. NSE: Bank gains drive market’s N165bn rise

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) added N164.860 billion at Friday’s session, buoyed by gains in bank stocks led by Zenith and GTB. Read more

8. Oil prices fall over coronavirus resurgence, strong dollar; Bonny Light sheds $0.53

Oil prices slipped on Friday, hobbled by worries that an uptick in coronavirus infections in Europe and the U.S. is tapering demand in two of the world’s largest oil-consuming regions, while a stronger dollar also heightened pressure. Read more

9. Communications ministry targets 45% ICT contribution to Nigeria’s GDP

Nigeria’s digital economy through virtual payments, e-commerce and other digital services are capable of contributing 45 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami says. Read more

10. NIGERIA @60: Okocha, Ajunwa, Chukwumerije make 60 Nigerian sports icons list

Austin Jay-jay Okocha, Chioma Ajunwa and Chika Chukwumerije were among sporting legends that made the list of 60 Nigerian sports icon to be awarded by the Nigerian Government. Read more

