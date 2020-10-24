10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 24, 2020

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said on Friday night President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos. Read more
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, expressed shock at the extent of the devastation caused by hoodlums across the state.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari's response to the #EndSARS protest during his nationwide address to Nigerians.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday the planned reform of the Nigeria Police Force would end impunity in the country.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended all electioneering and other activities in honour of #EndSARS campaigners who died during peaceful protests across the country.
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday extended the ultimatum given to fleeing inmates to return by one week.
Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said on Friday the state government planned to support owners of stores vandalised or looted by hoodlums across the state.
Another warehouse housing COVID-19 palliatives have been discovered in Calabar, Cross River State.
Oil prices on Friday clung to gains recorded at the last session, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's indication that he would be prepared to prolong record output cuts as the coronavirus crisis bites harder.
Dangote Tomato Processing Company has requested the Nigerian government to place a ban on importation of tomato paste into the country.
