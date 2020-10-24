10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 24, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari has ordered probe of #EndSARs protesters’ shooting —Youth minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said on Friday night President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos. Read more

2. ‘This is not Lagos that was handed over to me,’ Sanwo-Olu laments impacts of #EndSARS violence on state

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, expressed shock at the extent of the devastation caused by hoodlums across the state. Read more

3. ‘I commend your speech on #EndSARS’, Obasanjo tells Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s response to the #EndSARS protest during his nationwide address to Nigerians. Read more

4. Police reform will end impunity in Nigeria —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday the planned reform of the Nigeria Police Force would end impunity in the country. Read more

5. PDP suspends campaign, other activities in honour of dead #EndSARS protesters

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended all electioneering and other activities in honour of #EndSARS campaigners who died during peaceful protests across the country. Read more

6. Obaseki extends ultimatum to Edo fleeing inmates by one week

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday extended the ultimatum given to fleeing inmates to return by one week. Read more

7. #EndSARS: Lagos govt moves to support owners of vandalised stores

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said on Friday the state government planned to support owners of stores vandalised or looted by hoodlums across the state. Read more

8. Residents cart away COVID-19 palliatives from another warehouse in Cross River

Another warehouse housing COVID-19 palliatives have been discovered in Calabar, Cross River State. Read more

9. Oil prices remain steady after Russia’s hint of supply cut extension, Bonny Light gains $1.08

Oil prices on Friday clung to gains recorded at the last session, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s indication that he would be prepared to prolong record output cuts as the coronavirus crisis bites harder. Read more

10. Dangote seeks total ban on tomato importation

Dangote Tomato Processing Company has requested the Nigerian government to place a ban on importation of tomato paste into the country. Read more

