10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 3, 2020

October 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. 126 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,127; death toll now 1,112

Nigeria on Friday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs to Ondo for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

3. Nigeria endorses amendment to UN convention on climate change

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Read more

4. Buhari calls for total elimination of nuclear weapons

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons across the world. Read more

5. FG extended rail line to Niger Republic for economic reasons —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday the Federal Government approved the extension of rail line construction to Marradi in Niger Republic for economic gains. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 2  

6. PSC rejects promotion of 112 officers, queries IGP over new zonal commands

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide the presidential approval he received for the creation of new zonal commands. Read more

7. NSE: Dangote Cement, MTNN, GTB help year-to-date return swing back to positive

The year-to-date return of stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) came back to positive on Friday after staying negative for many months this year, driven by gains in bellwethers like Dangote Cement, MTNN, GTB, Dangote Sugar and Julius Berger. Read more

8. Chevron Nigeria to slash workforce by 25%

Chevron Nigeria Limited on Friday declared its intention to slash its workforce by 25 per cent due to the current economic situation in the country. Read more

9. My ambition was just to be a good soldier. I never planned to be head of state —Gowon

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), said on Friday he was petrified when he emerged Nigeria’s leader 45 years ago. Read more

10. Mane isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Reigning African Player of the year, Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation. Read more

