10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. 126 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,127; death toll now 1,112

Nigeria on Friday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs to Ondo for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

3. Nigeria endorses amendment to UN convention on climate change

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Read more

4. Buhari calls for total elimination of nuclear weapons

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons across the world. Read more

5. FG extended rail line to Niger Republic for economic reasons —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday the Federal Government approved the extension of rail line construction to Marradi in Niger Republic for economic gains. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 2