10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 31, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigerian govt vows to tackle ‘brain drain’ among doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday the Federal Government would do everything possible to tackle doctors’ “brain drain” from the country. Read more

2. IGP charges police officers to protect themselves from attacks

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday charged the force personnel to protect themselves against attacks. Read more

3. Osun governor approves new N30,000 minimum wage, lifts embargo on promotion

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday approved the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state. Read more

4. Lagos govt relaxes curfew again

The Lagos State government on Friday further relaxed the curfew imposed on the state. Read more

5. After initial resistance, Lagos panel members granted access to military hospital to inspect morgue

After initial resistance, members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state were on Friday evening granted access to the Military Hospital in Ikoyi by the management. Read more

6. IGP sets up committee to assess losses recorded by police during #EndSARS protest

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday inaugurated a nine-man committee to assess losses suffered by the Nigeria Police Force during the #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Stocks hit 16-month high as company results drive gains

The market value of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) hit its highest level in 16 months on Friday, helped by positive sentiments boosted by early third-quarter earnings of quoted firms. Read more

8. Exxon Mobil to cut 14,000 jobs as coronavirus hurts oil demand

Exxon Mobil has announced it might reduce its workforce by 15% worldwide, including profound white-collar staff cuts in the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic weakens oil and gas demand and prices. Read more

9. Nigerian Breweries declares N0.25 interim dividend after nine-month profit fell by N5bn

Nigerian Breweries Plc Thursday said it would pay its shareholders an interim dividend of N0.25 on every unit of common stock held by its shareholders. Read more

10. Musa reveals reason he quit Saudi club Al Nassr, targets return to Europe

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has explained why he decided to part ways with Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr after two years at the club. Read more