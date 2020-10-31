10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 31, 2020

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday the Federal Government would do everything possible to tackle doctors’ “brain drain” from the country. Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday charged the force personnel to protect themselves against attacks. Read more
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday approved the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state. Read more
The Lagos State government on Friday further relaxed the curfew imposed on the state. Read more
After initial resistance, members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state were on Friday evening granted access to the Military Hospital in Ikoyi by the management. Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday inaugurated a nine-man committee to assess losses suffered by the Nigeria Police Force during the #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more
The market value of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) hit its highest level in 16 months on Friday, helped by positive sentiments boosted by early third-quarter earnings of quoted firms. Read more
Exxon Mobil has announced it might reduce its workforce by 15% worldwide, including profound white-collar staff cuts in the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic weakens oil and gas demand and prices. Read more
Nigerian Breweries Plc Thursday said it would pay its shareholders an interim dividend of N0.25 on every unit of common stock held by its shareholders. Read more
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has explained why he decided to part ways with Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr after two years at the club. Read more
- MTN sells 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia for $142m - October 31, 2020
- Gov. Ugwuanyi visits school kids involved in road accident, offers to pay medical bills - October 31, 2020
- Soldiers foil attack on IDP convoy, kill terrorists, others - October 31, 2020