10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 9, 2021

1. 2023: Zoning will destroy PDP if… – BoT chairman, Jubrin

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, on Friday cautioned the party’s leaders on the zoning of its presidential ticket and other elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. 2023: Tinubu assured of 12m votes in South-West, APC chieftain, Adeyeye

The Chairman of the South-West Agenda 2023, Adedayo Adeyeye, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, already has 12 million votes in the bag ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Read more

3. Buhari tolerant, perfect for Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his tolerance and understanding in the handling of Nigeria’s affairs since he assumed office in 2015. Read more

4. Investors pocket N20.4bn as market cap rises by 0.1%

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.1 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

5. Housing cost, food supply disruption to push inflation up in Nigeria – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday inflation rate would rise higher in Nigeria and other emerging markets than in advanced economies by end of this year. Read more

6. Only 41m people pay tax in Nigeria — FIRS

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, said on Friday only 41 million people pay tax in Nigeria. Read more

7. DSS reportedly arrests Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, in Onitsha, Anambra State. Read more

8. Five more Bethel school students regain freedom, four others still with bandits 95 days after abduction

Bandits on Friday evening released five more students of the Bethel Baptist High Court in Kaduna. Read more

9. EFCC arraigns Dickson’s aide, wife for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the aide to a former Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Embelakpo Apere, and his wife, Beauty, for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa. Read more

10. AGN President, Emeka Rollas, slams actor Chiwetalu Agu for wearing Biafran regalia

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has reacted to the arrest of renowned Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu on Thursday, October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra State. Read more

