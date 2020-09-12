10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 12, 2020

1. National Assembly extends annual vacation by two weeks
The National Assembly management on Friday extended the annual vacation of the federal lawmakers by two weeks. Read more
2. 188 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,017; death toll now 1,076
Nigeria on Friday recorded 188 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
3. Amnesty urges Nigerian govt to release panel’s report on rights abuses
Amnesty International on Friday urged the Federal Government to release the reports on alleged rights abuses by security agents in the country. Read more
4. We’ve recovered from card reader burning, Ondo election holds as fixed – INEC chairman
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the Ondo State governorship election would hold as scheduled notwithstanding the fire incident at its head office in Ondo State. Read more
5. IGP deploys DIG, AIG, eight CPs to Edo for guber election
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday deployed a Deputy-Inspector General of Police and nine other senior police officers to supervise the general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Edo State. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 11
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday directed the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) not to increase tariffs of customers enjoying less than 12 hours of daily power supply. Read more
7. NSE: Blue-chip stocks lift market capitalisation by N37bn
The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its gain on Friday, adding N37.027 billion on the back of gains in some bank stocks and a few blue-chip companies. Read more
8. Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
The Nigerian government Thursday kicked off two programmes to support around 1.7 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country with N75 billion. Read more
9. Food crisis, higher inflation loom, as bakers plan to hike bread prices
Bakers in the country Thursday announced possibility of increasing the prices of bread on account of rising costs of sugar, flour, fuel and electricity. Read more
10. Nigeria defender Aina joins Fulham on season-long loan from Torino
Super Eagles star, Ola Aina has returned to England after completing a season-long loan move to Fulham from Serie A club Torino. Read more
- Edo PDP accuses APC of peddling rumours of its chairman’s resignation, defection - September 12, 2020
- 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 - September 12, 2020
- BREAKING: 188 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,017; death toll now 1,076 - September 11, 2020