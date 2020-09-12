10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. National Assembly extends annual vacation by two weeks

The National Assembly management on Friday extended the annual vacation of the federal lawmakers by two weeks. Read more

2. 188 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,017; death toll now 1,076

Nigeria on Friday recorded 188 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Amnesty urges Nigerian govt to release panel’s report on rights abuses

Amnesty International on Friday urged the Federal Government to release the reports on alleged rights abuses by security agents in the country. Read more

4. We’ve recovered from card reader burning, Ondo election holds as fixed – INEC chairman

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the Ondo State governorship election would hold as scheduled notwithstanding the fire incident at its head office in Ondo State. Read more

5. IGP deploys DIG, AIG, eight CPs to Edo for guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday deployed a Deputy-Inspector General of Police and nine other senior police officers to supervise the general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Edo State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 11