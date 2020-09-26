10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. People referring to me as Supreme Court governor are ignorant – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday, labelled the people referring to him as a “Supreme Court Governor” as ignorant. Read more

2. BREAKING: 213 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,062; death toll now 1,103

Nigeria on Friday recorded 213 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ISWAP fighters reportedly kill 15 security personnel during attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy in Borno

Terrorists linked to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) reportedly killed 15 security personnel during an attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday. Read more

4. Bauchi governor sacks Head of Service

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday sacked the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, with immediate effect. Read more

5. Judicial staff to begin strike Monday

Workers in the Federal High Courts across the country will embark on a two-week strike from Monday. Read more

6. Appeal Court reserves judgment in Bayelsa deputy governor’s alleged certificate forgery case

The Court of Appeal on Friday reserved judgment in the alleged certificate forgery case involving the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. Read more

7. NSE: Bull run continues on the back of blue-chip gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run Friday, helped by blue-chip gains driven by Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Dangote Cement, Stanbic and Flour Mills. Read more

8. Oil set for weekly fall amidst coronavirus rise fear; Bonny Light sheds $0.68

Oil prices climbed on Friday but were on course for a weekly drop by reason of rising fears about the impact of a sweeping re-emergence of coronavirus infections on fuel demand, and anxiety about the potential return of exports from Libya. Read more

9. Portfolio investment in Nigeria falls to 8-month low in August

Portfolio investment in Nigeria, which aggregates the value of assets like bonds, stocks and cash equivalents held by domestic and international investors, plunged to a new low in August at N94.5 billion, its lowest level so far this year, the Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Thursday. Read more

10. Bosso, Amoo, others appointed head coaches of national youth teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has composed new technical crews for a number of National Teams, with Isah Ladan Bosso and Fatai Amoo landing top spots. Read more