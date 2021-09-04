10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 4, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ortom sues Akume for alleged defamation, demands N60bn

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has sued the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for alleged defamation. Read more

2. Denying South-East chance to produce Buhari’s successor in 2023 will be unfair – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Friday it would be an injustice if the South-East is denied the chance to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. Read more

3. Kanu’s lawyer cries out, as DSS allegedly blocks meeting with US counsel

The lead counsel to incarcerated leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has raised an alarm after the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly refused to allow his embattled client meet with a lawyer from the United States, Bruce Fein. Read more

4. PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed delight over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which confirmed Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Read more

5. ASUU threatens DSS with lawsuit over alleged assault

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone, on Friday threatened to institute legal action against the Department of State Service (DSS) over an alleged assault of one of its members. Read more

6. Polaris Bank releases new guidelines for forex applications, excludes some countries

Polaris Bank has warned that customers who intend to apply for foreign exchange with travel plans must have return ticket. The lender also excluded some countries from travel destinations. Read more

7. Investors trade 180.3m shares worth N1.72bn in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 180.30 million shares valued at N1.72 billion on Friday. Read more

8. Ondo govt gives workers two-week ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Ondo State government on Friday gave civil servants in the state a two-week ultimatum to make themselves available for COVID-19 vaccination. Read more

9. NDLEA seized drugs worth N100bn, secured 1630 convictions – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, said on Friday the agency had seized drugs worth over N100 billion since January. Read more

10. Qatar 2022: Red-hot Iheanacho nets brace as Super Eagles beat Liberia in Lagos

Nigeria’s Super Eagles began their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on a winning note as they defeated Liberia 2-0 in Lagos. Read more

