10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 156 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 54,743; death toll now 1,051

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. NiDCOM dismisses MASSOB’s allegations as ‘tales by moonlight’

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday dismissed insinuations that the commission was working with foreign governments to deport people of South-East extraction abroad. Read more

3. British court’s ruling on P&ID saga ‘right, just’ —Presidency

The presidency said on Friday the British court’s judgment which granted Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions in a $10bn arbitration case with Process and Industrious Development (P&ID) had given the Federal Government relief to further protect national assets from criminally-minded organisations and individuals. Read more

4. Sanwo-Olu suspends head of state censors board over 5% levy on IrokoTv, Netflix, others

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, has been suspended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for imposing a five percent tax on digital platforms. Read more

5. Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians of review of $1m traders’ levy

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday assured Nigerian traders in the country that the government would consider the resolutions reached at a meeting between Nigerian and Ghanaian lawmakers in Accra. Read more

6. Oil prices may drop over low demand, as Bonny Light loses $1.28

Oil held above $44 per barrel on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly fall since June as low demand figures complicated fears over a sluggish recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

7. NCC remitted N362.34bn into Consolidated Revenue Fund —Danbatta

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, said on Friday the commission had remitted N362.34 billion into the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund since 2015. Read more

8. Nigerian govt subsidises 5,000MT of maize for poultry farmers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 5,000 metric tons of maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria at a subsidised rate. Read more

9. PenCom moves to sanction PFAs denying retirees annuity

Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) that refuse to approve annuity for retirees who collect pensions through them under the Programmed Withdrawal will henceforth be penalised, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said. Read more

10. Osimhen nets another hat-trick for Napoli in 4-0 friendly win

For the second time since his arrival to the Serie A club, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help Napoli win a friendly game. Read more

