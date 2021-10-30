News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sstiry morning, October 29, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. I joined APC because of bad treatment by Obiano, Says Anambra deputy gov, Okeke
The Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, declared on Friday he would not resign from the position. Read more
2. Security agents reportedly search Justice Odili’s home, EFCC distances self from operation
Security operatives comprising soldiers and police officers on Friday conducted a search on Maitama, Abuja, home of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili. Read more
3. Why Nigeria has not declared bandits as terrorists – Defence minister
The Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi, on Friday, explained why the Federal Government has not declared bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West part of the country as terrorists. Read more
4. ‘Forget about tenure extension. I will leave in 2023,’ Buhari warns campaigners
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he would leave office when his tenure ends in 2023. True. Read more
5. 86 polling units will not get election materials in Anambra – INEC
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Friday the commission would not deploy personnel or election materials to the new 86 polling units in Anambra State for the governorship election. Read more
6. Secondus to challenge Appeal Court’s ruling on PDP convention
The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has rejected the ruling of the Appeal Court which dismissed his bid to stop the party’s national convention. Read more
7. NGX: Investors pocket N40.4bn as Eterna, First Bank trade high
Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N40.4 billion at the close of business on Friday. Read more
8. Police arrests woman, son for alleged murder of neighbour in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mary Ogbeifu, and her son, Godwin, for the alleged murder of their 60-year-old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde. Read more
9. NDLEA, DSS hand over 10 suspected internet fraudsters to EFCC in Enugu
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Department of State Services (DSS) have handed over 10 suspected internet fraudsters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State. Read more
10. Osimhen celebrates Napoli’s return to Serie A summit
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after helping Napoli return to the top of the Italian Serie A. Read more
