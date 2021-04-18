10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ex-gov Aliyu admits northern PDP govs worked against Jonathan in 2015, explains why

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, on Friday, said the northern governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked against the re-election of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) in 2015, because he failed to honour an agreement not to seek a second term. Read more

2. Under fire Pantami in fresh face-saving move, renounces comments on terrorism

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday withdrew his past controversial comments on Al-Qaeda, Taliban, and other groups, saying the remarks were made at a young age. Read more

3. IPOB accuses South-East governors, Ohanaeze of compiling members’ names for prosecution

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the South-East governors, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and others of compiling the names of its members and those of Eastern Security Network, to handover to the Federal Government for possible prosecution. Read more

4. Amid accusations of financial abuses, Akpabio wants more funding for NDDC

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) lacked funds, and demanded that its funding be improved to enhance the infrastructural development of the region. Read more

5. ‘Northern governors didn’t work against Jonathan in 2015,’ Jang counters ex-gov Aliyu

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, on Saturday dismissed insinuations that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors from the northern part of the country worked against ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Read more

6. 18 states record negative revenue growth for 2020, Benue worst

It was mixed fortunes for Nigerian states, as 18 states out of 36 including federal capital territory recorded negative Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020. Read more

7. Uber, Bolt operators threaten to embark on strike from Monday

Uber and Bolt e-cab drivers in Lagos on Saturday, asked the e-hailing companies to immediately increase fares being charged by the operators, failing which they would go off the roads on Monday. Read more

8. Herdsmen kill family of five, three others in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday morning killed eight people including a family of five at Mbamondu community in Makurdi local government area of Benue State. Read more

9. Gbajabiamila, Elumelu seek more support for Nollywood to boost Nigeria’s economy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elulemu, have called for more support for stakeholders in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, saying it was vital to boosting the nation’s economy. Read more

10. Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final

Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash at Wembley. Read more

