10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 15, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘Approach court to sack Govs Umahi, Ayade for switching to APC,’ Wike tells PDP
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek the removal of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, in court for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
2. IPOB leader, Kanu, suspends ‘Ghost Monday’, sit-at-home
There seems to be more cracks within the ranks of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after its leader, Nnamdi Kanu reportedly suspended the weekly Monday sit-at-home action tagged “Ghost Monday”. Read more
3. Godfathers offered N500m for Anambra governorship ticket – Labour Party
The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, claimed on Saturday some political godfathers in Anambra tried to buy the party’s ticket for the November 6 governorship election in the state with N500 million. Read more
4. Nigerian Army hands over another Chibok girl to Borno govt
The Nigerian Army on Saturday handed over another student of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, to the Borno State government. Read more
5. UNICEF decries killing of three children in Borno blast
The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has decried the alleged killing of three children by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno State. Read more
6. Floods destroy 66 houses, 150 farms in Adamawa
Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said on Saturday at least 66 houses and 150 farms have been destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng local government area of the state. Read more
7. One case detected as polio resurfaces in Nigeria
The government of Adamawa State, North-East Nigeria, on Saturday confirmed the discovery of Vaccine Derived Poliovirus (VDPV) type 2 case in the state. Read more
8. Military arrests 12 suspected attackers of Plateau travellers
Troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPHS) have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the Saturday attack on travellers along the Rukuba road, Jos North local government area of Plateau State. Read more
9. Gunmen kill 15 in Plateau attack
Gunmen on Saturday killed at least 15 people in an attack on travellers in Jos, Plateau State. Read more
10. Iwobi bags assist in Everton’s win; Ndidi, Iheanacho help Leicester beat Wolves
Super Eagles trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were all in action for their respective clubs as their Premier League campaigns begin. Read more
