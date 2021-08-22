 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 22, 2021

Published

42 mins ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. APC harassing our members with EFCC, other security agencies -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of using the EFCC, and other security agencies to harass its members in order to weaken the opposition ahead of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. Read more

2. Masari’s call for self-defence vindicates Kanu –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the call by the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari on residents to acquire arms for self-defence against bandits had vindicated its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had consistently called on Nigerians, and particularly South-Easterners, to defend themselves against Jihadists. Read more

3. Abaribe calls for more participation of women in governance

Senate Minority Leader and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for more participation of women in governance, saying they should continue to speak on the matter or nobody would take them seriously. Read more

4. APC to punish members who sue party over Buni Committee -Obahiagbon

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would henceforth punish any of its members who files any suit against the party over its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). Read more

5. Nigerian govt to resume N10,000 payment to selected poor from Monday

In its bid to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, the Federal Government has promised to resume N10,000 monthly payment to the poor and vulnerable across the country from Monday, August 23. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 21, 2021

6. Nigerian govt, striking resident doctors reach new agreements

The Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to pay N4.8 billion Residency Training Fund to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in the next seven days. Read more

7. After controversies, Prince Emiko crowned as Olu of Warri

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was on Saturday crowned Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri at an elaborate ceremony, at the Itsekiri Kingdom in Warri, Delta State. Read more

8. Imo Police confirm killing notorious robber, stolen revolver retrieved

In a bid to stem the level of insecurity across the state, the Imo Police Command has confirmed the killing of a notorious kingpin of an armed robbery gang during a gun duel in Nsu forest, Ehime-Mbano LGA of the state. Read more

9. How Nasarawa Police nabbed 35-yr-old with 53 guns, 260 rounds of live ammunition

Nasarawa State Police Command, on Saturday, disclosed that it arrested one 35-year-old suspect with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. Kenya 2021: Onwuzurike wins gold in men’s 200m, Ofili clinches bronze in women’s race

Udodi Onwuzurike’s impressive showing at the World Athletics U20 Championships was at his best as he claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final on Saturday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...