10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 22, 2021

1. APC harassing our members with EFCC, other security agencies -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of using the EFCC, and other security agencies to harass its members in order to weaken the opposition ahead of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. Read more

2. Masari’s call for self-defence vindicates Kanu –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the call by the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari on residents to acquire arms for self-defence against bandits had vindicated its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had consistently called on Nigerians, and particularly South-Easterners, to defend themselves against Jihadists. Read more

3. Abaribe calls for more participation of women in governance

Senate Minority Leader and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for more participation of women in governance, saying they should continue to speak on the matter or nobody would take them seriously. Read more

4. APC to punish members who sue party over Buni Committee -Obahiagbon

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would henceforth punish any of its members who files any suit against the party over its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). Read more

5. Nigerian govt to resume N10,000 payment to selected poor from Monday

In its bid to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, the Federal Government has promised to resume N10,000 monthly payment to the poor and vulnerable across the country from Monday, August 23. Read more

6. Nigerian govt, striking resident doctors reach new agreements

The Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to pay N4.8 billion Residency Training Fund to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in the next seven days. Read more

7. After controversies, Prince Emiko crowned as Olu of Warri

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was on Saturday crowned Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri at an elaborate ceremony, at the Itsekiri Kingdom in Warri, Delta State. Read more

8. Imo Police confirm killing notorious robber, stolen revolver retrieved

In a bid to stem the level of insecurity across the state, the Imo Police Command has confirmed the killing of a notorious kingpin of an armed robbery gang during a gun duel in Nsu forest, Ehime-Mbano LGA of the state. Read more

9. How Nasarawa Police nabbed 35-yr-old with 53 guns, 260 rounds of live ammunition

Nasarawa State Police Command, on Saturday, disclosed that it arrested one 35-year-old suspect with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. Kenya 2021: Onwuzurike wins gold in men’s 200m, Ofili clinches bronze in women’s race

Udodi Onwuzurike’s impressive showing at the World Athletics U20 Championships was at his best as he claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final on Saturday. Read more

