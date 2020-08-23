10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 23, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Aisha Buhari says she’s now ‘fully recovered’ as she returns from UAE

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, said on Saturday she was “fully recovered” as she returned to Nigeria from her medical trip abroad. Read more

2. COVID-19: ECOWAS donates 4,000 tonnes of grains to Nigeria

The ECOWAS Commission on Saturday donated about 4,000 tonnes of food items to the Nigerian government for distribution to vulnerable households, to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

3. Nigerian govt enrols 15.5m persons in National Social Register

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said on Saturday over 15 million Nigerians had been enrolled in the National Social Register (NSR) to fast-track implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the country. Read more

4. 601 new COVID-19 cases recorded as Nigeria’s total hits 51,905; death toll now 997

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 601 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Sharia Council slams NBA over El-Rufai

The Supreme Council For Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) on Saturday joined the growing list of individuals and organizations who have condemned the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)’s withdrawal of an invitation extended to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for participation in the association’s 60th annual general conference as a keynote speaker. Read more

6. 2.3m SMEs benefitted from interest-free loans in 4yrs –Nigerian govt

2.3 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have accessed interest-free loan facilities under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) in the four years of its operation, the Nigerian government said on Friday. Read more

7. NSE ROUNDUP: Market capitalisation improves marginally amidst worsening liquidity

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a loss on Monday but posted gains Tuesday through Friday, resulting in a weekly appreciation of N12.224 billion. Read more

8. 14m children out of school in Nigeria —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Saturday over 14 million children were out of school in Nigeria. Read more

9. Supreme Court to hear PDP, SDP appeals challenging Bello’s election Tuesday

The Supreme Court has issued notices on three appeals challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as Kogi State governor. Read more

10. Reps’ suspension of public hearings a plot to cover up corruption in Buhari’s govt —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the decision of the House of Representatives leadership to send on compulsory vacation, the various House committees probing corruption allegations in Federal Government’s agencies was a deliberate plot to cover the stench of corruption “oozing out of the current administration.” Read more

