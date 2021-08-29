10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Plateau Assembly gives Gov Lalong two weeks to check insecurity

The Plateau State House of Assembly has given Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to address the state’s security challenges. Read more

2. PDP crisis deepens as another court sacks Secondus shortly after resuming as party chairman

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to have worsened as a Cross Rivers High Court has again, restricted the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, from exercising his powers as the leader of the party. Read more

3. PDP convention holds October 31 in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective national convention will hold on October 31 in Abuja. Read more

4. PDP demands investigation into Rivers shooting incident

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the shooting of a boat carrying foodstuffs and other household goods in the Dutch Island area of Rivers State. Read more

5. Zamfara govt bans weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans over insecurity

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of all weekly markets in the state. Read more

6. Nigerian military denies ordering retired officer’s arrest over media comments

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday dismissed a report that a retired senior officer with the Nigerian Navy, Kunle Olawunmi, has been declared wanted over his recent comments on the country’s insecurity. Read more

7. US govt indicts three men over attempts to export arms to Nigeria

The United States government has indicted three of its nationals for attempting to illegally export arms and ammunition to Nigeria. Read more

8. 1000 students abducted in Nigeria since December last year – UNICEF

The United Nations Education Funds (UNICEF) said on Saturday at least 1000 students have been abducted by bandits in Nigeria since December 2020. Read more

9. Nigerian govt resumes Conditional Cash Transfer in Lagos

The Federal Government on Saturday resumed the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in Lagos State. Read more

10. Premier League: Man City thrash 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at Etihad

Champions Manchester City put up a five star performance to thrash Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

